Phil Parkinson’s “working hard to put Wrexham back on the football map” as the Reds host Sheffield United

Phil Parkinson will be looking to upset the Apple Card tomorrow evening, as his Wrexham side host Championship outfit Sheffield United at the Racecourse.

The hosts are on a high, recently climbing to the top of the National League after victory midweek against Gateshead.

The Blades appose a different animal, lying 2nd in the Championsip and looked destined to return to the Premier League after a two-year hiatus.

The Reds are bound to be high in confidence following their climb to the National League summit after r two hard-fought away victories at Maidstone United and Gateshead.

Importance of recent wins

After tossing a 2-0 lead down the drain at Maidstone, the prolific Aaron Hayden sent the Wrexham contingency into raptures after netting the winner. A cagey first half in the North East on Tuesday saw a big second half required, and that’s what they got. Tom O’Connor, Ollie Palmer and Paul Mullin got on the score sheet as the Reds romped to a 3-0 victory at the Gateshead International Stadium. Parkinson discussed the importance of the recent wins and how the momentum from these clashes can carry over as they lock horns with the Championship’s currently runners up.

“Maidstone and Gateshead away were two potentially tricky games for different types of reasons, but we got the two wins and we come into the match with high spirits, we were in control at 2-0 but we let our standards slip and it went to 2-2 then there was a fantastic response to put us back in front, which was an important win for us, Aaron has 11 goals for us this season as he scored regularly last season and he’s shown that he’s a real threat, look at Gateshead, when Tom O’Connor got the first goal the game opened up.

“Everyone has got to chip in and it’s important in any team that’s ultimately successful.”

Upsetting the Apple Card

Parkinson is looking forward to facing their second Championship side in a row after Wrexham stunned Coventry City 4-3 the round previous.

“The FA Cup is a bonus for us, it’s a welcome distraction like I’ve said before and we go into it with nothing to lose, we want to represent ourselves well on the day, and that’s exactly what we spoke to the players about, we want to put in a performance in the same manner as we do in the National League each week.

Will Parkinson’s experience get Wrexham over the line?

Can Phil Parkinson bring his managerial experience back to the Racecourse? Well, that’s already happened once in the form of their visit to Coventry and now has his Hollywood home tie to cherish against the high flying Blades.

“We wanted a home tie because I just felt that the Racecourse deserves a special FA Cup game, and we’ve got it , it’s going to be a cracking atmosphere, this place is full for league games each week, but the FA Cup adds something extra special to it, we were the first game on Match of the Day after we beat Coventry and these are iconic things for us to be part of.

“We’ve had history in the FA Cup before and it’s great for us to represent the club in the right way so far in this competition.”