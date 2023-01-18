Donacster Rovers vs Tranmere Rovers: League Two Preview, Gameweek 28, 2023

BIRKENHEAD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Morgan Ferrier of Tranmere Rovers runs with the ball past Joe Wright of Doncaster Rovers during the Sky Bet League One match between Tranmere Rovers and Doncaster Rovers at Prenton Park on February 04, 2020 in Birkenhead, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Tranmere Rovers travel to Yorshire on Saturday to take on Doncaster Rovers at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Last week, Tranmere played out a 1-1 draw with fellow promotion-chasing and in-form side, Walsall.

Tranmere Rovers’ Josh Hawkes fizzed a powerful free-kick through the heart of the Walsall wall and left Saddlers keeper Owen Evans rooted to the spot as Rovers salvaged a point in an otherwise poor game.

Former Tranmere striker Danny Johnson gave the Saddlers control with 20 minutes remaining before the leveller was struck as the shares were spoiled.

Donny return to action on the back of a disappointing 1-0 defeat to league leaders, Leyton Orient.

Theo Archibald's stunning long-range volley earned Orient victory over the Yorkshire outfit at Brisbane Road.

The defining moment fell as a Doncaster side, who held their own against the pace setters, succumbed to Archibald as he pounced on a clearance and fired a dipping left-foot volley from 30 yards into the back of the net.

Doncaster have eyes on promotion straight back to League One after being relegated from the third tier, but their bid hasn't been smooth as they sit 12th, however, just three points outside the play-offs.

A replica of the 2016/17 season where they were promoted from League Two would be a success for Donny. They have won three of their last five games, losing the other two.

Tranmere's form against the Yorkshire outfit of late has been poor, losing four out of their last five, but Rovers' blushes were spared after the most recent outing was a comprehensive 3-0 win at Prenton Park on Boxing Day.

Team news

Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster's team from last weeks defeat to Orient is expecting to change, with the addition of three new loan players: James Brown, Ben Wilson and Todd Miller - who was denied a chance for his debut on Tuesday after the Crawley Town match was postponed, and departures of Adam Clayton and Max Woltman.

Donny fans can expect changes to the side with a 3-4-3 formation, with the right-back pushing to right-midlield, and vice versa on the left side.

Tranmere Rovers

Brad Walker, a new signing arriving from Port Vale, could be handed his full debut in Yorkshire as Micky Mellon stated he's brought him in for "competition in the midlield places", although the midfield two of Chris Merrie and Lee O'Connor had their praises sung by Mellon after the draw against Walsall.

"I thought the two midfield players were excellent."

New loan signing Logan Chalmers - arriving from Dundee United - is in the pipeline for his Rovers debut, replacing either Kane Hemmings and Jake Burton.

Joel Mumbongo, who was took off injured towards the end of the first half last weekend, could be back to start.

Predicted lineups

Doncaster Rovers

Mitchell; Knoyle, Williams, Anderson; Seaman, Biggins, Close, Maxwell; Molyneux, Miller, Hurst.

Tranmere Rovers

Hewelt; Dacres-Cogley, Turnbull, Davies, Bristow; Morris, Merrie, O'Connor, Hawkes; Hemmings, Chalmers.

Key players

Josh Hawkes

After his performnace against Walsall, where he looked a costant threat going forward, Josh Hawkes could prove pivotal down the wing if Tranmere are looking to return to winning ways on Saturday.

Walsall shot-stopper Owen Evans denied Hawkes twice previous to a low-drilled free-kick, which fizzed through the wall on route to reaching the net.

Hawkes has netted six times in 24 outings for Rovers and twice in Tranmere's previous two outings - the free-kick against Walsall and a curling shot against Sutton United.

A replica of his ceasless threat down the wing as shown in the last few outings and Doncaster will have to be at their best to keep him quiet.

George Miller

A typical number nine who throws his body anywhere to win balls to him, a stubborn Tranmere defence will have to be solid in order to thwart Miller.

Despite not scoring since before the World Cup break, recently he has been chipping in turning provider, with vital interventions in recent wins over Rochdale and Carlisle United.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game will take place at the Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 15:00 GMT on Saturday January, 21.

How can I watch?

The game is not on live TV in the United Kingdom.

You can purchase a match pass on Tranmere Rovers’ iFollow, or listen to the game, paying as little as £1 to listen to tommorow’s game if you can’t make it.

Highlights will be available on the Tranmere Rovers and Doncaster Rovers YouTube channel after the game.