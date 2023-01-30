Forest Green midfielder heads out on loan to Solihull Moors

Solihull Moors have completed the signing of former Birmingham City midfielder David Davis on loan from League One side Forest Green Rovers until the end of the 2022/23 season.

The 31-year-old becomes the club’s second signing of the day, following the arrival of Mitchell Roberts this afternoon. He becomes the sixth signing in recent weeks.

The popular midfielder has made 12 appearances in League One this season as well as a further five appearances in the clubs cup competitions so far this campaign.

He joins as a replacement for the departed Kyle Storer who has since returned to Nuneaton Borough.

Davis’ Season So Far

The 31-year-old signed for the League One side on a free transfer following his departure from Shrewsbury Town due to the expiry of his contract with the club.

He made his debut for FGR in their 2-1 away victory against fellow newly-promoted side Bristol Rovers, playing the full 90.

He then featured partly in the defeat against Ipswich Town and subsequent draw against Lincoln City. He has played more than 45 minutes on six separate occasions in the league so far this season.

However, his game-time soon began to limit itself and he has only featured twice since the end of September in league competition, although he hasn’t been the only Forest Green player to see a reduction in minutes this season.

Davis last featured in the heavy mid-December defeat against Derby County and hasn’t been seen since.

What Do We Know About The Deal?

Midfielder David Davis has agreed to join Solihull Moors on loan from Forest Green Rovers until the end of the 2022/23 season.

The 31-year-old is currently under contract at the New Lawn and there were no official dates placed on his deal when he signed last summer.

He is the club’s second signing of the day, and joins in time to be named in the match-day squad for tomorrow’s crucial National League match against a strong Notts County side at home.

What Have Forest Green Rovers Said?

Given David Davis is a loan transfer, it’s very rare that you will see a football club and/or manager comment on a loan departure. This was exactly the case here, as they released a statement which stated: “David Davis has joined National League side Solihull Moors on loan until the end of the season.

“Davis has made 17 appearances across all competitions for Rovers this season.

“We wish David all the best during his loan spell at the Moors.”

What Have Solihull Moors Said?

Unlike the signing of Mitchell Roberts earlier on, Solihull Moors statement was mainly focussed on the midfielder and he told the media team: “I can’t wait to get going, obviously I met the gaffer last week and it was pretty simple for me; as soon as I saw the facilities and the gaffer, I knew I wanted to come,"

"As soon as I came here I was impressed by everything, it's really, really high end. I think the club deserves to be a lot higher and if we can make a play-off push, then great!

"I spoke with Harry Boyes who was with me at Forest Green and he couldn't speak highly enough of the club, then coming and actually seeing it for myself it was a no brainer for me.”

Manager Neal Ardley also commented on the deal stating: "He's a winner and everything I've felt that we've needed for a while.

"We've got a lot of box-to-box midfielders and with Davis he wants to do the ugly side of the game, I think he'll compliment all of those players very well.

"With the games we've got coming up and him in the engine room, we feel like we've got a lot more options now and he's a great character to have around the place as well."