Success is no surprise under the new ownership at Grimsby Town

So far this season, Grimsby Town have enjoyed a mediocre campaign, in what is their first season back in league football following their dramatic promotion from the National League.

In the cup however, it is a different story.

Up for the cup

Following their huge upset in the fourth round FA Cup replay against Championship side and promotion hopefuls Luton Town, the Mariners now find themselves in a fifth-round tie away to Premier League side Southampton.

In an extremely tough run, Grimsby have dispatched three League One sides.

First an emphatic 5-1 win against Plymouth, followed by a spirited 2-1 win away against Cambridge United and a 1-0 home victory against Burton Albion.

Then, Paul Hurst and his team battled out for a 2-2 draw and a replay against Luton – in a game whereby the players could have felt unlucky not to have progressed on the day.

In the replay, three first-half goals from Harry Clifton, Danilo Orsi and Danny Amos were enough to see Grimsby Town progress to the fifth-round of the historic FA Cup, doing so for the first time since 1996.

The togetherness of the squad is evident and the players give their all every game for the sake of themselves, each other and the fans.

The Mariners have been down on their luck for the most part of recent footballing history.

They have dropped to the National League twice in the last decade and struggling financially like many other clubs around them due to the pandemic, something which an FA Cup run can certainly help with.

The previous regime

Many supporters felt a disconnect from the previous owners and attendance at Blundell Park had dwindled, with people feeling unhappy at the direction the club was going.

Very little of the funds made were put back into the club despite major player sales including Omar Bogle’s near-million-pound move – while the playing squad was made up of free transfers and loans every season.

Even down to the staff, the manager was burdened with extra responsibility as the club would not pay for essential team members like fitness coaches and scouts.

Financial change and reinvestment

Since the club became under new ownership, this has completely changed. Andrew Petit and Jason Stockwood took ownership of the club in May 2021. In their first full season at the club, under their regime the club were promoted straight back to League Two at the first time of asking.

They also received a large undisclosed fee for the transfer of John McAtee to Luton Town after acquiring him for free from Scunthorpe United. The 23-year-old played a huge part in Town’s success last season and this season, after structuring the deal for him to come back this season on loan.

The funds raised by said sale will almost certainly be invested back into the club in some way, shape or form. Stockwood and Petit aren’t against spending money on players as seen by the purchases of Kieran Green and Bryn Morris. Josh Emmanuel also signed from Hull City in January for an undisclosed fee.

More money has been spent elsewhere since the change of ownership. Paul Hurst now boasts a full team of staff members away from just himself and Chris Doig in the dugout.

Bettering the culture and environment

Away from the apparent financial changes at the club, there has been a huge shift in the culture and environment. It feels as if fans nowadays feel much more connected to the club, and this could be a result of a whole host of reasons.

There have been various fans forums held, where supporters have the chance to ask the owners and the manager questions directly.

Fan forums were held under the previous owner but the frequency and nature of them had drastically changed.

They aim to be completely transparent and keep the fans in the know. It is very telling that the pair started as fans of the club, with Petit having a season ticket and Stockwood travelling to Blundell Park ‘nine or ten times a season’ whilst working away.

Ultimately, they are fans in a position higher than the rest with an opportunity to influence the running of the club in a positive way. The way they speak about the club is refreshing to hear and will no doubt fill supporters with hope and pride.

In just the last two seasons, Grimsby Town have enjoyed a spectacular play-off run having finished in the last place to enter and having to beat two teams before even reaching the final at the London Stadium.

This season they have achieved a feat last recorded 27 years ago and have the chance of reaching the quarter finals of the FA Cup. Southampton are massively struggling this season with many of their supporters calling for a change of manager. There could be another upset on the cards.

The impact that the new ownership has made in such a short space of time can only be applauded. With the support that Grimsby Town receive through both the good times and the bad, there is likely to be even better times on the horizon.

There is no limit to what can be achieved. In terms of fan base, The Mariners deserve to be in League One minimum. The support paired with competent owners is an exciting proposition, and it will be fascinating to see what can be achieved in the next decade.