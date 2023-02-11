Stoke City 0-0 Hull City: Tigers suffer setback in bid for play-offs

Hull City suffered a minor setback in their play-off hopes as the Tigers were held to a goalless draw against Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium.

The Yorkshire side has found the Potteries not to be a happy hunting ground as they have now gone winless in league play on Trentside since 2006.

Liam Rosenior's men let a golden opportunity slip away when Regan Slater found Aaron Connolly from seven yards away, but his left-footed shot was well over the bar.

Hull failed to make it three wins in a row, but the point sees them up to 11th, five points off the final play-off spot.

The Potters have won just once in their last seven EFL Championship outings and remain five points clear of the relegation zone.

Story of the match

Rosenior named an unchanged starting XI for a third consecutive fixture running with the only changes to the squad being on the bench as January signing Malcolm Ebiowei featured while Dimitrios Pelkas returned from injury.

Prior to the fixture, both teams observed a minute’s silence to pay respect to those affected by the recent tragedy in Türkey.

Ki-Jana Hoever had the first opportunity of the match, but his low shot was blocked by Hull captain Jean-Michael Seri before Will Smallbone curled his left-footed strike around the right-hand post.

Moments later, Oscar Estupinan forced Stoke goalkeeper Matija Sarkic to parry away his 20-yard drive before gathering in Greg Docherty's header from the resulting corner.

Just past the midway point of the first half, Matt Ingram was dove to his right to deny Tyrese Campbell from a Jordan Thompson free kick and he held on to the rebound from Josh Laurent.

Morgan Fox then blocked Ozan Tufan's shot before Sean McLoughlin fired over from the free kick after good work from Tufan and Callum Elder.

The Turkish international then tried his luck from distance, hitting his free kick from a tight angle from the edge of the area, but Sarkic was on hand to punch it away.

The influential Tufan then sent a long ball forward that was brought down by Connolly, who created a shooting opportunity on the edge of the area, but the curling shot went narrowly wide past the frame of the goal.

Hull looked the likelier to score as the second half got started with Sarkic once again saving from Connolly at his feet before the Republic of Ireland frontman went over seconds later after being set up by Slater.

Potters manager Alex Neil made a double change on the hour mark introducing Nick Powell and Jacob Brown in place of Campbell and Dwight Gayle.

Minutes later, Brown latched on to Fox's cross and his volley deflected off of Alfie Jones and into the waiting arms of Ingram.

Emre Tezgel entered the fray with 16 minutes to go as the young Turkish striker replaced Hoever.

With six minutes to play, the Tigers nearly struck on the counterattack as a pass by Ryan Woods set up fellow substitute Ryan Longman, who drove the ball forward before cutting inside on his right foot, but he dragged his effort wide.

Tezgel then found Smallbone with a low cross and he flicked on for former Hull man Nick Powell, but his attempt was held onto by Ingram.

Longman nearly stole all three points late on as his low drive from range was just wide of the upright, capping a frustrating afternoon for the Tigers.

Player of the match: Alfie Jones

Set the tone with an important clearance inside his own six-yard box and he carried that over to produce a brilliant all-around display.