Stoke City vs Reading: Championship Preview, Gameweek 28, 2023

Stoke City need an upturn of form after a third successive league defeat at the hands of Sheffield United last weekend saw Alex Neil's side fall to 20th in the Championship table.

They lost 3-1 at Bramall Lane with Nick Powell netting his third goal of the season.

The Potters are yet to make a signing in the January transfer window, but Neil is sanctioning exits with four players out of the door so far.

Reading are inconsistent under Paul Ince, but sit in a respectable 14th spot after many doubted their future in the Championship at the start of the season.

The Royals have only lost one of their previous five in league and cup, but were left disappointed with a 2-2 draw against QPR last time out after being 2-0 up at half time.

Team news

Stoke

Nick Powell is expected to be out of action for at least the next two weeks after limping out of the visit to Sheffield United in the second half.

Dujon Sterling is set to return to the matchday squad following a groin injury that kept him sidelined since early November.

Will Smallbone is also back fit but Sam Clucas remains sidelined as he comes to the end of his recovery from back surgery in November.

Reading

Andy Carroll (ankle) and Shane Long (calf) both picked up injuries against QPR, but it does not look serious for the pair and they are likely to feature against Stoke.

Tyrese Fornah has missed the last five games with a knee injury, but could return to make the trip to the Potteries on Saturday.

Sam Hutchinson looks set to be a long-term absentee as he awaits scans following an achilles injury that also forced him off last weekend.

Former Stoke loanee Liam Moore will continue on the sidelines after a recent injury setback left him likely to return in March.

Likely lineups

Stoke (3-5-2)

Bonham; Wilmot, Souttar, Fox; Sterling, Thompson, Laurent, Baker, Tymon; Gayle, Brown.

Reading (3-1-4-2)

Lumley; Dann, Holmes, Yiadom; Loum; Hoilett, Hendrick, McIntyre, Guinness-Walker, Ince, Joao.

Ones to watch

Dujon Sterling

Alex Neil is yet to see Chelsea loanee Sterling nail down a starting spot in his side after joining on transfer deadline day and picking up a groin injury in early November which saw him ruled out until this week.

He has played just seven games for the club so far in a right-wing-back role, but has impressed at Blackpool and Coventry City in recent seasons.

Thomas Ince

Potters fans need no introduction to the man who left them last summer to join the Royals - with the winger playing 103 times for the club over four seasons and netting 14 goals.

Playing under his father Paul, he is one of Reading's star men in a side that struggles for goals and will no doubt want to show his old club what they are missing when he takes them on for the first time since leaving.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being held at the bet365 Stadium in Stoke-on-Trent.

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 15:00 GMT, on Saturday, January 21.

How can I watch?

The game will not be televised in the United Kingdom and Ireland.