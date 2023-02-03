Luton Town vs Stoke City: Championship Preview, Gameweek 29, 2023

Lewis Baker of Stoke City celebrates scoring the 3rd goal from the penalty spot with Jacob Brown during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round between Stoke City and Stevenage at Bet365 Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

High-flying Luton Town have gone from strength to strength since Nathan Jones' shock exit in early November, with new boss Rob Edwards winning six of his first 10 matches in league and cup so far.

The Hatters are fourth in the Championship and emerged victorious last time out with a late Elijah Adebayo goal securing a 1-0 win over Cardiff City on Tuesday.

Stoke City's recent performances have been much improved, after a 3-1 win over Stevenage in the FA Cup fourth round last time out meant the Potters had won consecutive home matches for the first time this season.

Their previous victory was a 4-0 drubbing of Reading, which pushed Alex Neil's side up to 18th in the league standings.

The Potters have not lost in any of their last seven games at Kenilworth Road, with Luton winning just one of the last 13 meetings between the teams.

Team news

Rob Edwards moved to bring in defensive midfielder Marvelous Nakamba on loan from Aston Villa on transfer deadline day, and the Zimbabwe international will face a late fitness test to determine his availability for the visit of Stoke.

Embed from Getty Images

Defender Dan Potts is a doubt after picking up a knee injury against Grimsby Town in the cup last weekend and missing the midweek fixture against Cardiff.

Henri Lansbury is back in full training after recovering from a serious quad injury and could make the matchday squad this weekend.

Town will be without Luke Freeman, Sonny Bradley and James Shea as they continue to recover from their respective injuries.

Axel Tuanzebe and Ben Pearson both arrived in the Potteries on deadline day on loan from Manchester United and Bournemouth respectively, with the former set to be involved in the squad against Luton.

Embed from Getty Images

Pearson is nursing a knock and so will have to wait another week to make his Potters debut.

Young defender Connor Taylor picked up an ankle injury against Stevenage last weekend and will be out for up to three weeks.

Dwight Gayle missed that win with an illness but is back fit for the trip to Luton.

Nick Powell and Sam Clucas both face longer spells on the sidelines with their respective injuries.

Likely lineups

Horvath; Burke, Lockyer, Bell; Drameh, Clark, Mpanzu, Doughty; Woodrow; Adebayo, Morris.

Sarkic; Wilmot, Jagielka, Fox; Sterling, Laurent, Baker, Tymon; Campbell, Brown, Celina.

Ones to watch

Adebayo joined the Hatters from Walsall in January 2021 after scoring 18 in 65 games for the Saddlers in a season and a half. His return has been steady in his two years at Kenilworth Road, with 30 goals in 89 games after hitting 17 in all competitions last season.

Embed from Getty Images

The start of this season saw the goals dry up as he scored three in his first 23 outings, but recent weeks have seen a revival in the 25 year-old's form with five goals in his last five games in league and cup including two late winners against Wigan and Cardiff.

Despite a tough season so far, Brown has proved his worth as one of City's most important players over the last 18 months as their go-to man for goals up front. In the last campaign he hit 17 goals and assists in 45 Championship games and earned his first call up to the Scotland national team.

Embed from Getty Images

Injuries and team rotation have seen the 24 year-old start just 10 of his side's last 21 games, with some at right wing-back, but his recent form has given Alex Neil a selection headache after three goals in his last four games in league and cup saw him back in contention for a regular starting spot up front.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being held at Kenilworth Road in Luton.

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 15:00 GMT, on Saturday, February 4.

How can I watch?

The game is not live to watch in the UK, but overseas supporters can purchase match passes on their club's website.