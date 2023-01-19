Sheffield United vs Hull City: Championship Preview, Gameweek 28, 2023

Sheffield United have been on fine form this season, winning 16 games out of 27 played so far this season. Bramall Lane in particular has been a fortress for the Blades as they have won eight out of 13 home games this season, only losing twice in that time.

Many predicted at the start of the season the club would do well in the league, but not to this extent.

Meanwhile, Hull City have had a mixed spell in terms of form this season. So far this season, the Tigers have only won nine times, with five of those victories coming away from home.

Liam Rosenior has seen a slight improvement within the squad as the Tigers have only lost twice since he took over in November.

Hull City Head Coach Liam Rosenior applauds fans. (Photo by John Early/Getty Images)

At the moment, the Tigers seem to be draw specialists, with five draws in their last 10 games.

Team news

Sheffield United

One player who is set to return to the Sheffield United matchday squad is Oli McBurnie. McBurnie has not featured since his injury against Rotherham United in November. It is likely that he will not start but possibly feature from the bench at some stage.

Oli McBurnie is poised to return to the matchday squad after injury. (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Paul Heckingbottom also revealed the game will come too early for Enda Stevens, George Baldock and Ciaran Clark who despite all returning back to training, will not make it in time for the game.

It may be the same line-up as the one that beat Stoke 3-1 last weekend, with Illiman Ndiaye and Billy Sharp leading the line.

Hull City

Hull City will hope new loan signing Malcolm Ebiowei will be involved in some capacity. Ebiowei signed on Thursday from Crystal Palace, on a deal until the end of the season.

In his press conference, Liam Rosenior announced he had no new injury concerns ahead of Friday's clash at Bramall Lane.

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh remains a long-term absentee.

Likely lineups

Sheffield United

Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson, Bogle, Berge, Norwood, McAtee, Lowe, Ndiaye, Sharp

Hull

Ingram; Christie, Jones, Greaves, Elder, Docherty, Seri, Smith, Slater, Longman, Estupinan

Key players

Sheffield United - Sander Berge

Sander Berge in action for Sheffield United in 2021. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

The Norweigan International has been a star for the Blades since he signed in their Premier Legaue days and has kept up his quality in the Championship.

His ability to drive forward and contribute to attacking play is superb and combines with his fellow midfielders really well.

Berge has good goal contributions this season, with four goals and three assists to his name already this season. If Sheffield United are in need of a goal he's certainly someone they could turn to. His height also helps the team with set pieces, at either end of the pitch.

Hull City - Jean Michael Seri

Jean Michael Seri in action for Hull. (Photo by John Early/Getty Images)

The former Fulham man has taken to life in the Championship well since his arrival at the MKM Stadium in the summer.

Seri plays in the deep midfield role for the Tigers, marshalling the defence and keeping things tight at the back.

He is at the centre of their possession-based football as every attack begins with a pass from him.

The 31-year-old will be looking to add to his single goal this season.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Bramall Lane. It is a 66-mile journey for Hull City fans.

What time is the kick-off?

As mentioned, this fixture is the Friday night fixture, due to kick off at 19:45 GMT.

How can I watch it?

Those watching from the UK can watch this game live on Sky Sports Red Button, with coverage beginning from 19:40 GMT.