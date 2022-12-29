Stoke City vs Burnley: Championship Preview, Gameweek 25, 2022

Burnley's Nathan Tella battles with Stoke City's Phil Jagielka during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Stoke City at Turf Moor on October 5, 2022 in Burnley, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Despite their poor form at the bet365 Stadium, the Potters will be content with their return to action following the World Cup break - with one win and two draws in their last three games.

Boxing Day saw Alex Neil's men battle back from going behind twice to grab a 2-2 draw at Rotherham United, with Tyrese Campbell continuing his good form.

Burnley have been far and away the best team in the Championship this campaign, and look to stretch their unbeaten league run to five games as they travel to the Potteries.

It was a routine 3-0 win over Birmingham City last time out for Vincent Kompany's side, meaning they have now netted two or more goals in their last seven league outings.

Heading into this one, Stoke are 17th in the table with 30 points whilst their visitors sit in first place on 50 points.

Team news

Stoke

Neither Josh Laurent or Dwight Gayle have featured since City's return from the break, with both close to a return and Alex Neil commenting that one of the two 'might well be involved' against Burnley in his press conference.

Embed from Getty Images

Dujon Sterling has also been sidelined recently and is set to be out for slightly longer as his injury woes continue.

Phil Jagielka is likely to stay in the starting XI and has signed on for another six months this week to see him through to the summer as a Potters player.

Burnley

Nathan Tella netted on his return to action against Birmingham following illness, and is in line to start at Stoke after a bright cameo.

Embed from Getty Images

Vincent Kompany has no new injury concerns to his squad ahead of the game.

Likely lineups

Stoke

Bonham; Souttar, Jagielka, Fox; Brown, Baker, Thompson, Smallbone, Tymon; Campbell, Delap

Burnley

Muric; Roberts, Harwood-Bellis, Beyer, Taylor; Cork, Cullen; Benson, Brownhill, Tella; Rodriguez

Ones to watch

Tyrese Campbell

After an injury hit 18 months that saw him make just 10 league starts last term, Campbell is now firmly back in the Potters fold and Boxing Day's start against Rotherham meant he had completed three 90 minute games for the first time since picking up that long-term ankle injury in November 2020.

Embed from Getty Images

Despite Stoke's clear struggles in front of goal this season, Campbell looks to have benefitted from Alex Neil's tactics and style since he took over - and since the World Cup break he has netted two goals and picked up an assist in three games.

Manuel Benson

A relative unknown to English football fans before the summer, Benson joined the Clarets in a deal thought to be worth up to £4 million this summer from Royal Antwerp. No doubt a signing singled out by Belgian native Kompany, it is clear to see the winger's pedigree that lead him to become a regular in the domestic and Europa League for Antwerp.

Embed from Getty Images

Eight goals and three assists in 21 league appearances and just eight starts has seen him shoot to close to the top of the league's minutes-per-goal ratio. An electric wideman, he took a few months to acclimatise to the Championship but is now in full flow and will be key to Burnley's continued success this season.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being held at the bet365 Stadium in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire.

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 19:45 GMT, on Friday December 30.

How can I watch?

The game will be live on Sky Red Button and Sky Go Extra.