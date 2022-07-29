Millwall vs Stoke City: Championship Preview, Gameweek 1, 2022

Jacob Brown of Stoke City is challenged by Maikel Kieftenbeld and Murray Wallace of Millwall during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Millwall at Bet365 Stadium on March 19, 2022 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The Championship is back for another season as the Lions take on the Potters in this curtain-raiser at The Den.

Millwall finished in ninth position last time around, and will be looking to go a few places better this season and reach the coveted play-off spots.

The Lions have lost key man Jed Wallace to West Brom this summer, but acted to replace him with Fortuna's Zian Flemming as well as bringing in Benik Afobe from visitors Stoke City and George Honeyman from Hull City.

The Potters came 14th last season, after a good start but a poor middle and end to the campaign saw them fall away from the top half.

High profile summer departures from the club include Joe Allen, Tommy Smith and Mario Vrancic - whilst incomings include Dwight Gayle, Josh Laurent and Will Smallbone from Newcastle United, Reading and Southampton respectively.

Team news

Millwall

Gary Rowett has a fully fit squad to choose his starting XI from on Saturday, with all new signings ready to play their part from the off.

Stoke City

Michael O'Neill has no new injuries to contend with for his side's trip to London - with Harry Souttar and Nick Powell both known absentees.

Souttar has been sidelined since an ACL injury last November and according to his boss is still "possibly a further eight to 10 weeks away," after suffering a minor setback in pre-season.

Powell is thought to be a month away from recovery after suffering a knee injury in a behind-closed-doors game against Leeds United last month.

Likely lineups

Millwall

Białkowski; McNamara, Cooper, Hutchinson, Wallace, Malone; Shackleton, Honeyman; Flemming; Afobe, Bradshaw.

Stoke City

Bursik; Wilmot, Taylor, Flint; Clarke, Laurent, Baker, Smallbone, Tymon; Campbell, Brown.

Key players

Zian Flemming

Attacking midfielder Flemming joined Millwall from Dutch outfit Fortuna Sittard this summer in a transfer reportedly worth around £2.25 million pounds. The Dutchman shone last season in the Eredivisie, and is seen as a coup for the Lions as they look to replace the brilliant Jed Wallace after his departure.

Flemming netted 12 goals and bagged four assists in the league last season, and was named in WhoScored.com's Eredivisie team of the season. Gary Rowett has said he wants to ease the 23-year-old into Championship action, but he will certainly be raring to make an impression from the off this season.

Jacob Brown

Brown's talents at this level found new heights last season, as he hit 13 league goals whilst cementing his place as Michael O'Neill's go-to man up front. His great form earned him a Scotland call-up, for whom he now has five caps to his name.

The 24 year-old will definitely be looking to kick on and reach the 15 goal mark this season, and he has added pressure with Championship hitman Dwight Gayle waiting in the wings should he fail to deliver enough contributions alongside strike partner Tyrese Campbell.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being held at Millwall's home ground The Den, in New Cross, south-east London.

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 15:00 BST, on Saturday, July 30.

How can I watch?

The game will not be televised in the United Kingdom and Ireland, but is available for purchase on iFollow for fans overseas.