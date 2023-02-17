Brendan Rodgers grateful for Casemiro suspension as Leicester travel to Man United

Brendan Rodgers admitted that he was grateful that Manchester United midfielder Casemiro would be suspended for Leicester City's Premier League fixture at Old Trafford this weekend.

While speaking to the press ahead of The Foxes trip to Manchester, the Leicester City boss also praised opposite number Eric Ten Hag as well as provide updates on injuries and contract extensions.

The Northern Irishman confirmed in his press conference that midfielders Boubakary Soumare and Youri Tielemans are back in contention for the game. Rodgers also confirmed that James Maddison had been training well but former United man Jonny Evans will not be ready in time for the game.

When asked about his sides fixture this weekend, Rodgers was quick to point out the good home form that Ten Hag's men have and the positive impact that United's new signings have had this season.

"They [Manchester United] have done really well. They are up there competing," said Rodgers. "I think their record at home shows they are a difficult team to play against.

"I look at them and their introduction of new players. With Casemiro, they have got a world class player. Thankfully he is suspended, but for the team he has given a really consistent level."

A solid defensive foundation

The Leicester City boss was also quick to praise his own side for their upturn in form and praised the defensive foundation that The Foxes were building.

After a disappoint restart after the World Cup break, Leicester have responded with two wins in a row and they managed to score four goals in both games.

Rodgers said: "It actually starts with the defending. We stopped a very dangerous team from attacking with the ball. That always sets the foundation to attack well.

"We will not score four in every game but the balance of the team is good. Players are in the positions that they want to be in. It is not rocket science, but the players are doing well and getting their results."

Rodgers also heaped the praise on striker Kelechi Iheanacho who has scored in his last three appearances.

"He is always a threat," says Brendan. "I see it every day in training. He is a top class player. But he has also worked hard in the games. He has looked a real threat and I am delighted for him.

"With Kelechi and his skill set it is always about having the right players around him. He is at a prime age and he is always a threat. His touch is also good. When he is right in his game, he is a top class striker."

Contract extension for Maddison?

Now that the transfer window has closed, attention at the King Power Stadium now turns to tying some of their key players down to extended contracts to avoided losing them on free transfers.

Arguably one of the most important players to tie down is James Maddison with his contract ending in the summer of 2024.

Rodgers confirmed that talks have been ongoing with Maddison over a new contract but he openly admitted he would not beg any player to stay.

"It is a conversation we have been having with his representatives for a while, so nothing has changed there. For me, it is about making sure he is playing at the best level that he can, and thankfully he is doing just that," said Brendan.

He added: "I speak openly with the players, especially with the situation that we are in with a whole host of players out of contract. That connection between player and manager is very important so it is an ongoing conversation.

"But I will not be begging for a player to stay. This is a great club, great facilities and they have to understand that. But it is a short career so I understand what they think."

