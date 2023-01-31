Leicester City announce the signing of Harry Souttar - what will he bring?

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 31: Leicester City Unveil New Signing Harry Souttar at Leicester City Training Ground, Seagrave on January 31, 2023 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

Leicester City have announced the signing of Australian international Harry Souttar from Stoke City on a deal until 2028.

Brendan Rodgers was keen to reinforce his defensive options, by signing a centre-back this window, and has done just that with the arrival of Souttar.

The agreed fee is in the region of £15m after the Foxes had an initial bid of £12m rejected earlier in the window.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a breakout World Cup with Australia, where he played every minute of their campaign, including a player of the match performance in their 1-0 win over Denmark.

Speaking to LCFC TV, Souttar said: “I’m delighted to join such a great Football Club and challenging myself in the Premier League is an opportunity that I couldn’t turn down. There are world-class facilities here and a squad full of fantastic players, so I can’t wait to get started.”

The Scottish-born defender becomes Leicester’s fourth signing of the January transfer window after Leicester announced the signings of left-back Victor Kristiansen, winger Tetê, and young striker Nathan Opoku.

How does he fit in at Leicester?

The Foxes have had a difficult season, with Brendan Rodgers facing a relegation scrap in the second part of the season. New additions were key for Leicester this window, with a depleted squad due to a big injury list.

Leicester have struggled for defensive cover this season, with Daniel Amartey and Wout Faes being the favoured centre-back partnership.

Veteran Jonny Evans has struggled with injury this season, with the Northern Irishman unable to string a few games together.

Whereas the signing of Jannik Vestergaard proved to be a disappointing one this season, with the former Danish international limited to cup and youth squad appearances. It is understood that Leicester would be willing to listen to offers for the centre-back.

Çaglar Söyüncü has been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid in Spain since the beginning of the window. But his departure relies on a transfer window merry-go-round. If Felipe leaves Atletico Madrid for Nottingham Forest, then the door opens for Söyüncü. Failing that Söyüncü will join Atletico Madrid in the summer on a pre-contract agreement, with the 26-year-old’s contract ending in the summer.

So with Söyüncü potentially leaving, and Evans plagued with injury, Souttar would likely come in and be part of the first-choice centre-back pairing.

What will he bring to the Foxes?

At 6ft 6in, Souttar brings an Aerial threat to the Leicester backline with Amartey and Faes, 6ft 1in and 6ft 2in respectively.

This will help Leicester defensively and offensively at set pieces something that they have struggled with over the past couple of seasons.

His aerial presence has been utilised offensively by his national team, with Souttar scoring six goals in 14 games for Australia in their World Cup and their qualification campaign.

Souttar is a right-sided centre-back so will fit into Amartey’s position, with Faes playing on the left side.

The Socceroo is not renowned for his progressive actions, so will likely stay back and give Faes the freedom to roam forward, with the ball.

Defensive actions are where Souttar stands out. According to FBRef, Souttar is in the 99th percentile for clearances (7.14 per90), the 92nd percentile for aerials won (4 per90), and the 71st percentile for tackles (1.57 per90).

And while Souttar comes in at 6ft 6in, he is quick across the ground and is quite agile given his height.

Souttar will likely be Leicester's final bit of business of the window, with only a few hours left before the deadline.

Leicester did show an interest in Leeds United winger Jack Harrison, with Rodgers looking to bolster his attacking options, but it now looks like Harrison is set to stay at Leeds.

Souttar will join the squad tomorrow, and he could be in the squad for the trip across the Midlands to Aston Villa on Saturday.