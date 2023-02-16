Barcelona 2-2 Manchester United: European classic leaves tie in the balance

A brilliant game of football at the Camp Nou saw Manchester United and Barcelona go toe to toe in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie, setting up an exciting return leg at Old Trafford in a weeks time.

Quickfire goals from Marcus Rashford and a Jules Kounde own goal saw United go ahead following Marcus Alonso opening the scoring for Barcelona at the start of the first half.

The goals were flowing in the second half, with all four coming in the second period. Raphinha's cross inadvertently found its way in the far corner which levelled the score for the Catalan side.

United now will have a great chance to see themselves through to the Round of 16 at Old Trafford in a weeks time, especially if they can replicate the performance.

Story of the Game

The home side were without experienced midfielder Sergio Busquets so lined up with a midfield three of Franck Kessie, Pedri and Frenkie De Jong, whilst starlet Gavi started in the front three.

Meanwhile Manchester United began with a more rigid structure, with Rashford through the middle and Jadon Sancho off the left. Whilst Wout Weghorst was again utilised in the number ten role, and captain Bruno Fernandes was out wide on the right.

It was a fast start by United, a neat bit of interplay in the fifth minute between Tyrell Malacia and Rashford set the Englishman in down the left. However, a fizzed a ball in towards the penalty spot, meant both Fernandes' and Malacia's attempts were blocked.

Barcelona and Manchester United players battling. (Photo by David S. Bustamente/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Barcelona responded quickly however, marksman Robert Lewandowski was able to wrestle his way past Luke Shaw inside the box, and strike a vicious strike on target only for his effort to be beaten away by David de Gea.

An electric opening ten minutes had supporters on the edge of their seats in the Camp Nou, with both sides going toe to toe in search of the opening goal.

The home side began to gain control in the game, as United got sloppy in possession. Pedri managed to flick an attempt towards goal from a Jordi Alba cross, which was blocked, but fell kindly to the Spaniard, who blazed his volleyed effort just over the bar.

United continued to threaten however, as Fernandes carved out a excellent pass that sent Weghorst in on goal, only for the Dutchman to strike straight at Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who stood firm.

Bruno Fernandes during Barcelona v Manchester United. (Photo by David S. Bustamente/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Just minutes later, Fernandes again was the spark for the Red Devils, guiding a wide free kick from the left into a sea of bodies in the box, which was glanced on by Casemiro, whose effort fell straight into the gloves of the German keeper.

Ter Stegen was the busier of the two between the sticks, yet again keeping the scores level. An inside pass from Sancho allowed Rashford to glide inside the box with a neat first touch, but his arrowed effort into the far corner was met by a terrific save by Ter Stegen.

With just minutes left in the first half, Pedri appeared to go down with a potential knee injury, and couldn't continue. A big blow to the Barcelona midfield, who welcomed the experienced Sergi Roberto onto the pitch.

Barcelona, like United in the first, began quickly in the second. Raphinha found himself with space to swivel on the edge and fizz a wicked effort towards the far corner that flew just past the post.

Sancho then found space in the box at the other end, following a mistake from Ronald Araujo gifted the forward a great opportunity, which was scuffed wide.

The Spanish giants made United pay for their wastefulness in front of goal, in simple fashion. A corner from the right was defended poorly by United, allowing Marcos Alonso to head down past De Gea to give Barcelona the lead.

United however, struck back in sublime style. A neat bit of play between Casemiro and Fred allowed the latter to slip Rashford in behind, whose touch once again turned to gold, smashing a low strike that flew past Ter Stegen into the net.

It was all action in the second half, with United coming forward again. Sancho and Rashford once again linked well, with Rashford looking on for a quickfire double, but his effort this time was denied by a brilliant Alonso block.

Manchester United celebrating their equaliser. (Photo by MB Media/Getty Images)

Rashford came out of the blocks in electric fashion in the second half, following a quickly taken short corner the forward breezed past Raphinha down the touchline and drilled a low ball into the mayhem in the box. The ball bounced off three different players but the decisive touch came off Kounde that found its way into the back of his own net.

It was nothing more than the Red Devils deserved, who were playing with quality and confidence. It could be argued it was United's best display under Ten Hag, who had got his players playing.

With just over 20 minutes to go, Xavi saw the need for change. Andreas Christensen, Ansu Fati and Alex Balde came in for Alonso, Kessie and Alba.

The changes however did not stop United from coming forward, Fred this time nicked the ball high and struck an effort towards the near post, which fizzed just wide.

Despite United's dominance, a lapse in concentration saw Barcelona go level. Raphinha whipped a vicious delivery from the right towards the far corner which found its way past everybody, and into the far corner.

Raphinha celebrating Barcelona's equaliser. (Photo by David S. Bustamente/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Both sides came close, first Rashford found space inside the box, but for once his effort was blazed well wide of the target. A direct ball aimed towards Raphinha at the other end put Shaw under pressure, who made a mess of the header, allowing the Brazilian to try to loop a header over De Gea who was equal to the effort.

Inside the final ten minutes, both Xavi and Ten Hag rolled the dice. Goal scorer Raphinha made way for Ferran Torres, while Sancho was replaced by the electric Alejandro Garnacho.

With minutes left, United stayed on level terms by the skin of their teeth. A bouncing ball from a corner saw Casemiro fumble the ball onto his own post that was cleared away, then seconds later Fati dug a ball into the ground that De Gea was forced to parry away. Phew.

Tame efforts by Rashford and Fati both were saved and dragged wide respectively in the late stages that concluded the action of a thrilling encounter.

A sublime game of football, between two young, exciting and brilliant sides who produced a game for the ages in the Europa League. United would feel disappointed to not have won the game, but it sets up a mouth-watering clash at Old Trafford next week for the second leg.