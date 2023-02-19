England 2-1 Italy: Rachel Daly double takes Lionesses one victory away from Arnold Clark glory

Rachel Daly scored twice on Sunday afternoon to extend England's unbeaten streak to 28 against a defiant Italian team.

A headed goal in both halves was enough to squeeze past an Italian team that arrived at the Coventry Building Society Arena with a plan to upset The Lionesses.

The plan seemingly worked on the hour-mark after Le Azzure found an equaliser. But as England have done on so many occasions, they found a winner through a reliable source.

Katie Robinson's cross found the path of the earlier goalscorer to double her tally for the afternoon as she replaced her power and precision for the opener with a controlled and floating glance for her 15th goal at international level.

It was a victory that showed Sarina Wiegman's never-say-die mentality, and it puts The Lionesses on the brink of winning the Arnold Clark Cup for the second time in two seasons.

Story of the Match

Changes are anticipated to be sporadic on an unbeaten run as substantial as The Lionesses. This is especially the case when, if results go their way, England could be crowned the Arnold Clark Cup champions by the end of the night - a title they've held since they won this competition last year in preparation for their unforgettable European Championship triumph.

But as Wiegman has shown throughout her career, she's not one to follow the others. Nine changes ahead of Italy proved just that. From her perspective, all eyes were on preparation for the World Cup later in the year, a claim-staking moment for the less experienced players and a celebration of women's football for those who showed their support from the stands.

The party atmosphere inside the CBS Arena continued through to the start of the game. Every moment was screamed on as The Lionesses started the game on the front foot.

Ellie Roebuck was the first goalkeeper called into action to deny Valentina Giacinti at the near post, but England replied instantly with two shots on target of their own in the first 20 minutes.

An experimental Wiegman side played with the tempo dialled to ten as they looked to pass quickly and incisively to rearrange a deep-sitting Italian defence.

The first thirty minutes were seen off by a defiant Le Azzure that had lost their previous four fixtures heading into the tie. A robust 4-4-2 system stopped England from playing how they would have liked and opened up space on the break for a potential upset.

England's necessity to find a solution only intensified as Kiera Walsh, a player positioned at the heart of Wiegman's setup, was limited to a bit-part role thanks to Italy's anchored defence.

Rachel Daly found the key to unlocking the match in the 33rd minute.

As she had done all half, Lauren Hemp waltzed her way through the right of Italy's defence, floated a cross into Daly, and celebrated as the WSL's joint top goalscorer beat Valentina Bergamaschi in the air to give England a 1-0 lead.

The decision to shift Daly into the number nine role borne fruits for The Lionesses. They deserved the lead given their dominance for the first 45 minutes, but nothing should be taken away from Le Azzure, who battled strongly to stop the floodgates from flinging open.

Second half

At the start of the second half, the freedom for England to express themselves was more pertinent. Italy, in need of a goal, left more gaps in defence.

Wiegman saw the best approach to getting goals was through a more direct, crossing method. Whilst Hemp was the creator of the opener, Katie Robinson's role after the break magnified.

In her first opportunity to gallivant towards goal in the second period, the 20-year-old pulled the ball back to Maya Le Tissier before a cross in the direction of the goalscorer failed to double England's lead.

Daly had another chance moments later, but while the first shot flew wide, her fourth attempt of the match and her second of the half whistled over.

At this point, a two-goal lead appeared inevitable. Crosses came thick and fast for Le Azzure, and The Lionesses knocked on the door louder each time they attacked. The scoreline, as comfortable as it felt, didn't reflect the gulf, and the missed opportunities would soon haunt them.

Out of nowhere, Italy ran up the other end and buried a headed equaliser. Without VAR or goal-line technology to say otherwise, the referee's judgement that the assisting cross wasn't over the line, while Sofia Cantore's attempt beyond Roebuck was, stood, levelling the match 1-1.

England responded to the blow of conceding by making a triple substitution. Chloe Kelly, Lauren James, and Lotte Wubben-Moy came on to try preserve their winning start in the Arnold Clark Cup.

Although Daly's next headed attempt failed to hit the target, adding more confidence by way of the visitors, it only took nine minutes for The Lionesses to regain their slender lead.

It was again Rachel Daly who found the net after Lauren James' cross was met by a glancing header from the makeshift striker. The goal was a show of just how influential she can be when given a chance to lead the line.

The positive news for fans of The Lionesses came much like London buses when the second goal floated in. Following the celebrations of what would be the winner, it was announced that an attendance of 32,128 smashed another record for the side. It was the highest of any sporting event at the CBS Arena.

Victory leaves England a win or a Belgium loss away from a second successive Arnold Clark Cup triumph. Despite a much-changed lineup, which saw young players in all areas of the pitch for Wiegman, a 2-1 scoreline adds a weight of expectation on The Lionesses ahead of the World Cup.

Player of the Match - Rachel Daly

Two superbly-taken headed goals are more than enough for Rachel Daly to claim Player of the Match. Her goalscoring endeavours in the WSL made a welcome appearance in the Coventry sunshine on Sunday afternoon.