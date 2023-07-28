EA Sports - They're in the game: A new dawn for audiences in EAFC 2024

England's players celebrate after a goal scored by England's forward #07 Lauren James during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group D football match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney on July 28, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

For years every September, gaming fans all over the world have got their hands on the latest FIFA game, earning the chance to play with their heroes in game modes such as Career Mode, Fifa Ultimate Team and even just in a regular 'kick-off' exhibition match to name a few.

Since the 2016 edition of the franchise, fans have been able to use female players within the game, alongside male players. However, their inclusion has always seemed more of a token, rather than for any real reason.

Originally just implemented in the 'kick-off' game mode, players could use international women's teams to play against their friends or themselves.

The Women's Super League was introduced seven editions of the game later, in the latest edition of the franchise, FIFA 23, fans had the chance to play with their heroes from the 12 clubs in England's premier women's football league.

One of the most popular modes on FIFA is Ultimate Team, where users can build their dream squad, with cards of all players on the game. For example, you could have a front three of Pele, Harry Kane and Sam Vokes if you wanted to, the chances are endless!

With that new dawn coming on EAFC 24, Female players are now set to be included in Ultimate Team in the newest addition of the game, which could finally give audiences the proper chance to play with their heroes.

Detail view of a PS5 controller during the Semi Final match between Napoli eSports and Team FUTWIZ Europe in the FIFAe Club World Cup 2023 on July 09, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Ultimate Team Decision:

As previously eluded to, Ultimate Team (UT or FUT as it's also commonly known) is the most popular game mode on the franchise by a country mile. It is literally as it says on the tin, users can build their 'Ultimate Team', combining players from different leagues and nations into a team to take into gameplay.

The franchise enters a new dawn this year, dropping the 'FIFA' name for the first time in its history. Electronic Arts have rebranded their game, 'EA Sports FC 24', with the new title to hit shelves and online stores at the end of September; optimism is high for the future of online football video games.

One of the huge marketing ploys this year, in every trailer, game screenshot and poster is the notable amount of female players in and around it. Sam Kerr and Lucy Bronze just to name two of the stars that will feature.

Lucy Bronze and Sam Kerr are in very promo shoot or video for the game.

Historic HERO Cards:

Within Ultimate team, there are several different types of cards you can use. From the standard Bronze, Silver and Gold cards (each wavering in their rarity between common and rare), to in form cards which are released every week, to bigger, better cards such as Team of The Years, ICON Cards, and new in recent years, HERO cards.

These HERO cards are made to celebrate players who never reached that iconic status, with players such as Yaya Toure, Claudio Marchisio, Peter Crouch, Saeed Al Owairan and Ledley King to name a few.

Lionesses and Arsenal legend, Alex Scott will make history on EAFC 24, becoming the first-ever Women's player to receive a HERO card, which has been revealed will stand at 88 Overall rating. (Cards out of 99 overall). It's moves like this which is set to captivate players and audiences alike!

VAVEL's Ross Hughes added, "It will allow younger audiences to come closer to the Women's game which is arguably harder to do these days, thanks to TV deals in comparison to men's fixtures.

"Having females playable in Ultimate Team will massively grow the game too, imagine people packing a Team of the Season Sam Kerr for example, the buzz will be enormous."

Alex Scott will have her stellar career remembered virtually.

The view from VAVEL:

As part of this piece, I asked fellow VAVEL WSL writers for their thoughts on the new EAFC game and the inclusion of Women's players, with Rhys Webb conjuring up some very, very good points within his thoughts.

"For years, FIFA players have been restricted to playing with male heroes including the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and the legendary Pelé. With women’s football continuing to experience a surge in popularity worldwide, it should come as no shock that one of the most popular video games looks to jump on the hype train.

"But this is more than just a marketing gimmick. EA’s decision to include female players in their new franchise will open up plenty of doors - and foster a new generation of football aficionados who simply don’t care which gender is playing.

"EA could have hidden their new stars away in an obscure mode, but by integrating them into the infamous Ultimate Team setup, it will soon be possible to create a dream lineup with a mixture of male and female professionals.

"Alessia Russo and Sam Kerr leading the line alongside Kylian Mbappé, Leah Williamson and Mapi León forming an impenetrable defence, with the help of Sergio Ramos, and Keira Walsh lining up with Ilkay Gundogan in midfield will all be possible when the game launches.

"It is the inclusive nature of this game that will spark natural interest in the women’s game across the world. Young boys and girls will inevitably see the likes of Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí in the same packs as Robert Lewandowski and Gavi. With these players directly slotting into their in-game squads, there will instinctively be interest to see how they perform in real life.

Gavi, Robert Lewandowski and Alexia Putellas could all be in people's packs and teams together in EAFC 24

"Of course, some critics will argue that mixed gender teams are unrealistic and would never occur in the professional game - and they’d be right. But this isn’t the professional game, it’s a video game… and one that seeks to be driving positive change and nurturing the future success of the women’s game."

Another writer for VAVEL, Luca Rosewell went back along the similar lines Ross did, saying "I have a feeling people who were slandering the addition (of women's players to UT) will soon be eating their words, when they realise some women's players are actually better, more suited to the 'Meta' of the game itself".

How they'll work in the game:

One of the EA Sports Senior Producers, Sam Rivera sat down with VideoGames.si.com to discuss exactly how the inclusion of female players will work in the upcoming release.

Sam remained he was 'absolutely confident' that Women's players would be a success in the game. However, he did highlight the three key differences players should look out for, including height, weight and mass. However, if a male player and female player are placed together in the same team, and they have the same attributes, height, weight and mass, they then are the same, they will play exactly the same!

This will no doubt impact people's choices in Ultimate Team and in terms of playing styles, you could pair a rangy, long-striding striker such as Victor Osimhen, with the small and nimble Sam Kerr, which really puts the meaning in the phrase, Ultimate Team.

Within Ultimate Team, each card gains chemistry points if they are from the same league, club, or nation etc.. So, for example, Kevin De Brunye and Erling Haaland would get 3/3 chemistry points, for both playing for Manchester City.

How it'll work with female players, is basically just take out the league connection! If you wish to pair Sam Kerr with one of Chelsea's 400 new signings for their men's side, you can, and anyone you pair with Kerr will get a chemistry point and also give one to Kerr. If you want Georgia Stanway and Harry Kane together, you can! It's really as easy as that!

You could pair Sam Kerr with any male footballer of your choosing in EAFC 24, to make a formidable strike force

What do content creators think?

As with every video game, there are an army of content creators gearing up for the new release, looking at ways they can get their content out to their audiences.

For part of this piece, we spoke to Shizelle, a content creator and Arsenal fan with 1.6k followers on streaming platform, Twitch who chats about her love of gaming, and football and just what she feels about the introduction of female players into EAFC properly.

"For me, I've always loved gaming and I've always loved football [something society makes you feel is a "male thing"] and it feels like we've had to fight so long for equality and accurate representation of women in gaming. There are some amazing women in football, and the trajectory from where football inclusivity was many years ago has been great growth, although we're still not where we want to be.

"Women have always been featured in FIFA games for some time now but it almost felt like an after-thought as they were limited to kick-off, pro clubs [recently] and friendly modes only and an occasional feature in world cup modes. It was progress but it didn't feel like an accurate representation of football culture today. Now, EA FC 24, for the first time, are integrating women with the men in a much-loved Ultimate team mode.

"I believe as a society if we add these boundaries to sport, we outwardly say "women's football" and "men's football" as if they are two totally separate entities. The reality is, football is football, whether it's men or women and I love the approach EA FC24 have taken in terms of fusing the two and creating an inclusive and immersive feel on a popular title.

"As a woman who loves the sport, this representation in this game is boundary-breaking and impactful for all who love the sport and for all the little kids around the world who can relate to the game a lot more, because they can see their favourite player (whether it be female or male) in a popular game mode where more than a million squads are created .

"All we want is to be seen, and to have this game take steps in representing us is what will really help in bringing together the best of our footballing culture that we love so much."

Arsenal fans such as Shizelle will be able to play with their heroes in Ultimate Team for the very first time

EAFC not the only game changing:

Another one of the giants of the football gaming world, Football Manager, or Championship Manager to our older readers, have agreed to place women in the Football Manager franchise from FM25, which is set for release next November.

Miles Jacobsen, who is Studio Manager at Sports Interactive, the company being Championship and Football Manager, has always wanted to add Women's Football to the game, not make a standalone one, using the tagline, 'One Sport, One Game', back in 2021 in a Q&A on the Sports Interactive website.

At the back end of June this year, SI penned a big 'Future of Football Manager' piece on their website, to clear up the next chapter for the much-loved series.

As previously mentioned, FM25 will see the introduction of Women's Players for the first time ever in the game's history. The company are using some of the best key people inside the Women's game to make it the best it can be, when it releases.

Football Manager and EAFC are two very different types of football games, but one thing is for sure, they have Women's Football at the forefront of their evolutions.

Initial impressions are good:

Over the last week or so (start of August between 10th-14th.), the BETA codes have been released for EAFC, these allow a very select few members of the community to play the game in its infancy stage, to report any bugs to EA so they can improve on those and ensure the product is at it's optimum, before launch.

People who have had access to the Ultimate Team edition of the BETA since codes were released have relished the chances to have male and female players in the same team. I've even seen one team have a centre back pairing of Millie Bright and Fikayo Tomori, Kim Little, Jude Bellingham and N'Golo Kante in the middle of the park, with Trinity Rodman and Sam Kerr up top!

As was alluded to earlier in the piece, you're bound to imagine that people will be slating the addition of female players in the latest edition of the game.

However, as this tweet from FUTZone shows, some of the replies are a lot less 'keyboard warrior' than you'd ever think.

Although the ratings aren't final, Sam Kerr being higher rated than Erling Haaland, hasn't quite caused the stir some might think it would've, showing the full appeal of using female players in Ultimate Team.*

The biggest year in Ultimate Team starts now.



Here are the highest-rated players in #FC24: https://t.co/reBc8AxcZC — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) September 11, 2023

The future is looking good:

With the games release getting ever closer, a new dawn is on the horizon for football video games. EAFC is being talked up to be better than any edition of the 'FIFA' games.

Whilst that part remains to be seen, one thing is for sure, with their evolution to a more inclusive football game, they truly are going the right way about being more accepting and inclusive to content creators and members of their community with the additions to the latest addition to their franchise.