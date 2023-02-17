Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 24, 2023

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal under pressure from Tyrone Mings of Villa during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on August 31, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal travel to the West Midlands on Saturday to take on Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Both sides come into the fixture off the back of 3-1 losses to reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, and will be eager to return to winning ways.

The Gunners' defeat came in midweek at the Emirates Stadium, and significantly hurt their title chances as Pep Guardiola's men leapfrogged them at the top of the table.

Bukayo Saka's first half penalty ruled out Kevin de Bruyne's opener, but City's quality prevailed with two second half goals scored by Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland giving them the win.

Mikel Arteta's side will be up against a familiar face on Saturday, with former Arsenal manager Unai Emery now in charge at Villa Park.

The Spaniard was in charge of the North London side for 18 months, before being relieved of his duties in November 2019.

The 51-year-old had an impressive two year stint at Spanish side Villarreal after leaving the Gunners, where he led the club to a Europa League title and the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Emery took over at Aston Villa in October 2022 after the club sacked Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard was in charge of Villa when the two sides met earlier on this season, as Arsenal won 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium thanks to goals from Brazilian duo Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli.

A win in the fixture would see the Gunners complete a second successive league double over Aston Villa.

Team news

Aston Villa

Tyrone Mings is still sidelined with the thigh injury that he picked up in Aston Villa's 4-2 loss to Leicester City two weeks ago.

Villa's squad has received a boost though, with Bertrand Traore returning from injury and defender Diego Carlos returning to training following the ruptured achilles he picked up earlier in the season.

Both players' involvement in the match remains doubtful though.

Arsenal

Thomas Partey's inclusion remains uncertain for Arsenal after the Ghanian sat out of the Gunners' 3-1 loss to Manchester City with a back problem.

Mohamed Elneny and Gabriel Jesus remain the only Arsenal players who definitely will not play against Aston Villa.

Although, there is some positive news for Arsenal fans, as Emile Smith Rowe is expected to make a return to the squad after multiple injury setbacks.

Predicted Lineups

Aston Villa

Martinez; Young, Konsa, Chambers, Cash; Ramsey, Douglas Luiz, Kamara, Buendia; Watkins, Bailey

Arsenal

Ramsdale; Zinchenko, Gabriel, Saliba, White; Jorginho, Xhaka, Odegaard; Martinelli, Saka, Nketiah

Key players

Aston Villa: Emiliano Martinez

It is not everyday that you see a World Cup winner lineup in the claret and light blue of Aston Villa, but Emiliano Martinez has been doing just that.

The 30-year-old moved to Villa Park from Arsenal in September 2020, and played an integral role last winter as Argentina lifted the World Cup.

In the Premier League, the Argentine shot stopper has kept four clean sheets in 20 appearances this season and has been one of the leagues' best goalkeepers since his transfer to the West Midlands.

Arsenal: Bukayo Saka

Arsenal are currently in their worst run of form this season, and are without in win in their last four games in all competitions.

However, despite this, Bukayo Saka has continued to be one of the Gunners' best performers.

The 21-year-old has eight goals and eight assists in the Premier League this season, solidifying his reputation as being one of the best wide players on the planet.

Saka has showed he is someone Arsenal can rely on in the big and important moments, and he will be integral if the Gunners are to get back to winning ways.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being hosted at Aston Villa's home stadium, Villa Park.

What time is kick-off?

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday, 18th of February.

Where can I watch?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate for viewers inside the UK.

BT Sport customers will also be able to stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.