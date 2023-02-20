"My biggest wish is to be considered a professional in my own country" - Belgium captain Tessa Wullaert

Despite the progress of women's football heading in a positive direction over the last few years, Belgium is a country that still fails to recognise its top division as a professional league.

It doesn't stop Tessa Wullaert, Belgium's leading goalscorer with 71 goals in 117 caps, and her international teammates from leading the way in making their dream happen, however.

The former Manchester City striker scored and assisted against Korea Republic on Sunday afternoon to make it two wins from two games in the Arnold Clark Cup for the Red Flames.

When VAVEL welcomed her back to England in the post-match celebrations, the 29-year-old shone with pride towards the performance of her teammates, obliquely characterising the importance of football within her squad.

"It’s good, it’s good [to be back]," she said. "It’s not been long since the Euros, so it’s not been long since I’ve been in England. But it was a new challenge for us, games at a high level.

"Last year, we played in the Pinatar Cup, but yeah, this has been something else, and I never thought we’d get six points from six in this competition."

"I’m really proud of the group, and I think these are the types of games we really need to play in to improve as a team and step up our level.

"That is something we did in the last game and again today. I’m really happy, and we can't wait to play the final on Wednesday."

Belgium's very own mentality monsters

It took Korea Republic just 10 minutes to stun the Belgians at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Although Belgium would go on to win, they were given an uphill struggle from the offset when goalkeeper Diede Lemy's mistake drew first blood.

Football is a sport played with the brain as much as it is with your feet, and Wullaert, when asked about the mentality of her Belgium team after the early scare, said: “I think, with Belgium, you’re never going to give up.

"We didn’t start very well. We tried to up our tempo and match them, but we couldn’t get close to them in the opening stages. When we settled into the game, we did get back into it.

"They had another good chance that hit the crossbar when we levelled the game, but I think it was a deserved win in the end."

When asked about her goal, Wullaert preferred to focus on the overall gravitas of what the team's performance meant going forward.

She added: "That’s my job as an attacker, so I'm happy to contribute to a goal and the win, as well as an assist. But yeah, the most important thing is that we get the victory."

Preparing for the final

The victory - which extends the Red Flames' winning streak to three, having scored 11 and conceded just twice during the run - means that they head into their fixture against England at Bristol City's Ashton Gate with a chance of winning the tournament.

It won't come easy against a Lioness team who are yet to lose under their boss Sarina Wiegman. But Belgium can take some tips from Italy after Le Azzure ran them close in the earlier kickoff.

"Well last year we lifted the Pinatar cup, so to lift this one [the Arnold Clark Cup] would be amazing.

"But it will be a really hard game that England will want to win themselves as they did this time last year, so we must defend well and maybe have a chance on the break to see if we can score."

Whilst Wiegman has already outlined the Arnold Clark Cup as a competition to prepare her team for the World Cup, Wullaert is one star player that will be missed this summer.

The Red Flames missed out on qualification for the tournament, placing more importance in winning on Wednesday night from the perspective of neutrals. However, such is the mentality of Wullaert and her teammates, they approach every game with the same intent.

"We want to win every game and that’s how we improve," she said. "Yeah, we missed the world cup, but that’s over now.

"We have to look forward to the future rather than looking at the past. It will definitely hurt this summer, but as a team, we want to win every game and we want to improve every game, that’s why we’re here.

"It’s high level games, and on Wednesday, it'll be on anoher level as well. We will be playing the European Champions, so it will be very tough.

"But as I said, these are the games we need to improve as a team and I'm really proud so far."

The dream

In the final question of the interview, VAVEL asked the Belgian captain what she thought about the women's football landscape in England and whether she thought there was any way to accelerate the progress further.

England is leading the way in the women's game, and Wullaert spoke of her delight at playing in the country again. Certainly, a lot has changed since she played for Man City, but she maintained that the experience was 'nice' upon her return.

"There’s a lot of people in the crowd, creating a great atmosphere, and we play in big stadiums, so that’s only a sign for the women’s game and how it is improving.

"I think that every country improves at a different pace, so, as for us, in Belgium, we are not a professional league, so we need to leave everything behind to play abroad and to play professionally.

"That would be my biggest wish, to be considered a professional in my own country."