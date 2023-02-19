"A very difficult match awaits us": Milena Bertolini on facing England in the Arnold Clark Cup

Milena Bertolini, Head coach of Italy Women, answers questions during a press conference at Centro Tecnico Federale di Coverciano on February 13, 2023 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images)

Milena Bertolini is not short of compliments for the current European Champions, England. Under her leadership, the Italians will take on the Lionesses in the second game of the Arnold Clark Cup, in a sold-out Coventry Arena.

In their first game of the tournament, Italy faced Belgium in what became an end-to-end match. The Red Devils came away with all three points after the final whistle, where a 90-minute right-footed strike from former Manchester City forward Tessa Wullaert broke the deadlock.

The Italians had a superb second half and will hope to build on the final 45 minutes against Belgium.

Bertolini spoke to the media on Saturday, regarding her side's second match in the tournament.

An English Challenge

Bertolini highlighted many of England's qualities when addressing the press; stressing the true danger the Lionesses possess. She believes her competitors are currently one of the best teams in the world, with a fanbase to match.

"A very difficult match awaits us.

"At the moment the English are one of the strongest national teams in the world together with the United States and Germany.

"They have quality in all departments, great physicality, and technical intensity and they will be able to count on the support of the fans who will fill the stadium."

Milena Bertolini, Head Coach of Italy shakes hands with Sarina Wiegman, Manager of England, prior to the Arnold Clark Cup match between England and Italy at CBS Arena on February 19, 2023 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

A Performance to Build on

According to Bertolini, the key to stopping a dominant England performance is to pick up from where Le Azzurre left off against Belgium. Although a challenge, the Italian manager asks for no more than a hard-working performance from her squad.

"We will have to start from the excellent second half played against Belgium. I want to see courage and conviction right from the start of the game.

"It will be necessary to work as a single block, keeping distance between departments well and managing the emotional aspect in the best possible way.

"After the final whistle, I'll be happy if I see that the players have given everything, helping each other and putting their quality, heart and soul into the field."

Milena Bertolini during the Italy Women Training Session/Press Conference at Stadio Guido Teghil on November 10, 2022 in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy. (Photo by Timothy Rogers/Getty Images)

The Rise of the Italians?

Using the trajectory of her opponents as an example, Bertolini spoke about where she would like to see Italy progress to. With more money than ever being spent on the women's game, the boss still believes more needs to be done before Italy can be considered a world-class side.

“We are growing and we will gradually be able to bridge the gap that separates us from top-tier selections.

"To succeed we need to continue to invest and work at 360°, just like England did, which has an incredible following when it plays. In order for the movement to grow, no aspect must be overlooked”.