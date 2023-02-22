England 6-1 Belgium: Dominant England wins yet another trophy under Sarina Wiegman

Leah Williamson of England celebrates with teammate Keira Walsh after scoring the team's second goal during the Arnold Clark Cup match between England and Belgium at Ashton Gate on February 22, 2023 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

England retain their title as Arnold Clark Cup champions after completely dominating Belgium.

Sarina Wiegman named a strong Lionesses starting eleven to take on the Red Devils in the last game of the Arnold Clark Cup tournament.

The two sides came into the game equal on points, beating both South Korea and Italy over the course of the competition. England, however, boasted a higher goal difference of five, compared to Belgium's two.

To retain their Arnold Clark Cup title, England had to prove victorious over their European neighbours.

Players of England line up prior to the Arnold Clark Cup match between England and Belgium at Ashton Gate on February 22, 2023 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Story of the Match

The European Champions came out of the gate strongly, with the interplay between the attacking players proving a struggle for the Belgians to deal with.

Chloe Kelly proved a nightmare on the wing, almost constantly providing crosses into the box for her attacking counterparts.

Manchester United teammates Alessia Russo and Ella Toone were almost majestic in their short, triangular passes, proving their unbreakable chemistry.

Barcelona maestro and England's most expensive female player, Keira Walsh, displayed very clearly why she is regarded one of the world's best midfielders. Calm as always on the ball, the 25-year-old showed her quality through a variety of accurate passes, directing the play from the centre of the pitch. The Belgians' simply could not deal with her forward and quick thinking.

Keira Walsh of England runs with the ball during the Arnold Clark Cup match between England and Belgium at Ashton Gate on February 22, 2023 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

The first goal came in the 12th minute following an intense attacking period from England. A fantastic solo run from Lauren James saw her cut in from the wing, running into the space made by Georgia Stanway, and find Chloe Kelly about a metre from the goal line - who simply volleyed the ball into the back of the net.

On the cusp of half-time, an out-swinging corner from Kelly found the head of Lucy Bronze, where the ball bounced off the arm of Russo and back into the path of Bronze; who crossed the ball across the box, finding captain Leah Williamson at the back post, heading past the goalkeeper.

Belgium appeared almost inexistent throughout the first half, seeing just 29% of possession. However, although the Red Devils took a backseat in the game, they dealt with copious amounts of England attacks very well.

Arguably, the European Champions should have been more than just two goals up at half-time.

Second-Half

England picked up in the second half exactly where they left off. Just five minutes after the resumption of the match, substitute Lauren Hemp picked the ball up out wide, cut into the box, dragging two Belgian defenders with her - leaving Toone in an onside position. The Manchester United star slid the ball across the mouth of the goal to find Kelly almost unmarked, to once again pass the ball into the net.

In a team true to Sarina Wiegman fashion, England refused to give up the attacking fight at 3-0. Toone continued to be a nuisance in all areas of the pitch, on one occasion breaking out wide to take a wonder strike that just bounced off of the crossbar.

With just over 10 minutes of the match left, Georgia Stanway produced a fantastic darting run, crossing the ball along the six-yard line to find an awaiting Rachel Daly, but in an attempt to defend, former Bristol City player Julie Biesmans deflected the ball into her own net.

England goalkeeper Mary Earps had touched the ball so little throughout the game, that the 27,500 fans in Ashton Gate stadium would give her a stadium ovation each time she received a pass towards the end of the game.

Chloe Kelly of England celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Arnold Clark Cup match between Korea Republic and Italy at Ashton Gate on February 22, 2023 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

The last five minutes of this game could never have been predicted.

To kick the mad proceedings off in the 88th minute, a set-piece from England finds the boot of defender Lucy Bronze, calmly and professionally slots the ball past Nicky Evrard.

Then, out of nowhere, and by far the best goal of the game, Elena Dhont picked up the ball on the edge of the box and struck the ball cleanly into the top corner - catching Earps completely off guard.

Thinking the Red Devils had the last say of the game - Williamson had other thoughts. Finding space in the box, a simple side-footed pass from the captain put this very entertaining game to bed.

Lucy Bronze of England scores the team's fifth goal during the Arnold Clark Cup match between England and Belgium at Ashton Gate on February 22, 2023 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Player of the Match - Chloe Kelly

There could be a case for every single England player to win player of the match after that match. However, Kelly was a complete nuisance all game to the Belgium back-line - she was hardly contained. Scoring two goals topped off her impressive performance, subsequently winning the tournament's Golden Boot award.