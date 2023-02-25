Four things we learned as Man City cruised past Bournemouth

Manchester City re-confirmed their title aspirations as they put the Cherries to the sword. The win moves them back within two points of Arsenal.

City opened their account in the 15th minute through Julian Alvarez, who finished calmly into an open net after a penalty box scramble.

It wasn't long before Erling Haaland doubled their advantage, scoring from Phil Foden's excellent pass in the 29th minute.

Just before the break, City put the game to bed with Foden beating the keeper in a one-on-one situation in the 45th.

In the second half Alvarez thought he had got a brace only for it to be ruled a Chris Mepham own-goal.

A late consolation from Jefferson Lerma was just that, with the only positive being only a minus three onto the goal difference instead of four.

What are the four key takeaways from the game?

Erling Haaland is inevitable

Erling Haaland against Bournemouth (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Prior to Haaland's arrival, City's top Premier League scorer in a single season was Sergio Aguero with 26. However now with 13 games left to play, Haaland has surpassed this tally by scoring his 27th of the season.

That record is not just good, it is unbelievable, the type of record that would seem unrealistic in a video game. The Norweigan frontman is inevitable, making some recent critiques of him seem ludicrous.

Additionally making Pep Guardiola's "we cannot replace him" quote more wrong by the day, as Haaland shows himself to be possibly the best pure goalscorer this league has ever seen.

Do Bournemouth have a shot at staying up?

Jefferson Lerma's goal against City (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Bournemouth's loss continued their atrocious form in the 2022/23 season. Since the turn of the year, they have only one win which came last week against Wolves. This form has seen them remain in the bottom three as the sides around them pick up points.

On viewing the table however the situation does not look hopeless, only one point from safety. This being said their fixture list coming up looks remarkably unforgiving with Arsenal, Liverpool and European contenders Fulham all within their next five games, it is not looking good.

Bournemouth are also the only side in the battle not to change their manager in recent weeks. This suggests their relegation contenders could be due an uplift in form. Their poor goal difference will not be helping their case for survival either.

The title race is well and truly on

City celebrate Julian Alvarez' goal (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

The Citizens win leaves them just two points adrift of the league leaders Arsenal, and with a third of the season yet to be played, it is on.

The title race is a three horse race, with two of these horses a lot closer than the third. City have a vastly superior goal difference to Arsenal and with a Gooners trip to the Etihad yet to come, Guardiola will be quietly confident.

More importantly, although many will say 'it is just Bournemouth', today this City side looked a lot more ruthless and 'City-like' than they did over the past week in lacklustre draws with Nottingham Forest and RB Leipzig.

Phil Foden is a special talent

Phil Foden celebrates his goal (Photo by Manchester City FC/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

The way many have written off young Foden you may presume he has fallen off. This however could not be further from the truth, the Stockport born winger has accumulated eight goals and four assists this season to date.

With a goal and assist coming today, he was instrumental in winning the points for City. In a star studded side, the fact Foden is winning them points just demonstrates how special he is and how taken for granted his talent is.

At just 22 years of age, we are yet to see the best of him, which is a scary thought. His link-up with Haaland will likely be giving Premier League defenders nightmares for the coming seasons.