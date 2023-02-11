Bournemouth vs Newcastle: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 23, 2023

Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil may be heading into the second-half of the season with added optimism due to their January transfer activity, however, it will take a lot more than wishful thinking for the South Coast side to battle out survival.

Despite some worthy performances, the Cherries have now lost five out of their last six matches in the Premier League and have only scored one goal within them games.

The 19th placed side put up a tough battle against the European-chasing Brighton at the Amex Stadium last Saturday, but ultimately fell victim to the inform Kaoru Mitoma who scored a sweeping header in the 87th minute to win the game for the Seagulls.

The Magpies' dominant performance against West Ham also counted for very little. The tie finished a draw after an equaliser from Lucas Paqeuta was enough to deny Eddie Howe's men a much-needed victory, despite Newcastle taking the lead after just three minutes with number nine, Callum Wilson, netting his seventh goal of the season.

However, despite their not so prolific attacking efforts of late, the Geordies are still enjoying their best season since 2003 - and are the only team in the division to have lost just one game and are 15 days away from competing in their first cup final since 1999.

Newcastle were also not short of activity in the transfer window, signing Anthony Gordon for £45 million who looked extremely sharp when he came on in the second-half against West Ham - perhaps creating their best chance of the game.

With a game in hand to Manchester United, Howe will be looking to regain third place with a comfortable win over his former team, as Newcastle remain unbeaten against Bournemouth in the last seven meetings.

O'Neil will be hoping his new recruits can begin to put points on the board as they seek their first victory since November and potentially leapfrog Everton, West Ham and Leeds - escaping the bottom three.

Team News

Bournemouth

The Cherries still possess an undesirable list of injuries.

Defenders, Lloyd Kelly and Jack Stephens are the latest additions to Bournemouth's absentee's as both players picked up a calf injury last game against Nottingham Forest, and are not expected to return until later this month.

David Brooks (thigh), Junior Stanislas (unspecified) and Ryan Fredericks (knock) are all expected to remain on the sidelines for Saturday's match.

Late fitness calls will be made on Lewis Cook and Dominic Solanke, whilst midfielder, Marcus Tavernier is expected to be back in the squad as the player is back to '75%' fitness.

O'Neil said:

"Dominic (Solanke) and Marcus (Tavernier) have both had good weeks on the grass, and I'll have a couple of late calls tomorrow."​​​

Hamed Traorè can be expected to keep his role in the number 10 position if O' Neil is to stick with his 4-4-1-1 formation. However, it is not a certainty that January addition, Antione Semenyo, will remain in the starting XI with Solanke now knocking on the door.

Although displaying a fine run of form for Bristol City, the Ghanian striker failed to make an instant impact on his debut against Brighton, despite an impressive late run and effort at goal which was denied by the hands of Robert Sánchez.

Newcastle

Newcastle's star man, Bruno Guimarães, is serving the second of his three-match ban after the midfielder was sent off against Southampton in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup.

Javier Manquillo will remain on the sidelines after the right-back picked up a knee injury in training and will be out for 'three to four weeks' while he recovers in Spain.

"Javier picked up an injury in training, so he’ll be missing for 3-4 weeks."

Left-back, Matt Targett, will also miss Saturday's clash as he continues to recover from an ankle injury - however the defender is making good progress and is close to returning to training.

"He's close to training. He's worked hard on his rehabilitation with the physios, and he's getting close to returning to the group."

Sweden right-back, Emil Krafth, is still nursing an ACL injury and will not be involved.

Record signing Alexander Isak will return to the squad after being rested against West Ham. The striker received a knock to the head after appearing as a substitute in the second-leg of the Carabao cup clash against Southampton.

"He will be in the squad. He's fully recovered with no problems. Initially, he got hit on the head, and he didn't feel too bad, but we had to follow protocols."

Despite the return of the 23-year-old, Wilson is expected to keep his name on the team sheet, while Allan Saint-Maximin is also set to remain in the starting XI following yesterday's pre-match press conference comments.

Newcastle's latest addition, Gordon, will likely come on as a substitute in the second-half and will hope to add to his first impression. A starting position beckons for the left-winger with Almiron's form dipping and Saint-Maximin still needing to prove he can perform to his best ability under Howe's managerial style.

Likely lineups

Bournemouth

Neto, ​​​Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Zemura, Ouattara, Lerma, Billing, Anthony, Traorè, Semenyo

Newcastle

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Willock, Longstaff, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Almiron

Key Players

Dango Ouattara (Bournemouth)

Bournemouth landed the sought-after winger for £20 million in the January transfer window from French side Lorient, where he registered six goals and five assists in 18 matches.

The 21-year-old has already made a sharp start to Premier League life after setting up the Cherries' goal against Nottingham Forest on his debut - as well as receiving the player of the match award.

The Burkin Faso international who has already displayed superb ability in the self-styled league of talents (Ligue 1), will be looking to exploit Newcastle left-back, Dan Burn's lack of pace with his acute dribbling and his rapid burst of acceleration. He also poses a threat from dead-ball situations and will more than likely be on set pieces. In regard to his play style Ouattara habitually picks up the ball high, on the right side of the pitch and is seemingly comfortable taking on defenders - especially in counter-attacking situations which Bournemouth may well find themselves in.

O'Neils number 11 has already proved to be a marquee attacking threat for Bournemouth and certainly does not possess any shyness in front of goal - registering nine shots in his first two matches. Ouattara, will be desperate to open his goal-scoring account for the South Coast club, especially on his birthday.

Joelinton (Newcastle)

The Brazilian powerhouse resumed his duties in the central midfield position following Guimarães' absence and completely dictated the middle third of the pitch against West Ham - which could quite easily be highlighted as one of his best performances this season.

Newcastle's number seven will look to replicate his previous performance and use his intricate dribbling and close control to marshal the midfield in attack and defence.

His linkup play within in the Magpies midfield trio has been world-class all season, and he is sure to cause problems for Billing and Lerma, who he will be looking to draw fouls from. The 26-year-old possesses great stamina and athleticism that allows him to act as a box-to-box midfielder and fit into Howe's pressing system - which they will operate against the Cherries.

Joelinton will likely play a major role in capitalising on Bournemouth's lack of composure by intercepting passes from their backline and midfield, as well as attempting to neutralise danger man Ouattara by covering for Dan Burn's lack of pace.

If Newcastle are to leave the Vitality Stadium victorious, the fan-favourite will have undoubtedly played a significant role in the result.

Match Details

This Premier League meeting will be hosted by Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on 11th February, 2023.

What time is kick off?

The match will kick off at 17:30pm GMT today.

How can I watch?

Today's late fixture will be available to watch on Sky Sports, with coverage starting from 4:30pm GMT.

Commentary of the match will be available on BBC Radio Solent and BBC Newcastle.

Alternatively, fans can keep up with the game on social media with both teams providing live updates.