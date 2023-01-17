Man City vs Tottenham: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 20, 2023

The Etihad will host the 51st Premier League battle between Manchester City and Tottenham on Thursday night, with Man City pushing in the title race and Spurs chasing a spot in the top four.

Man City will be looking to bounce back from their previous defeat at Old Trafford, where they lost 2-1 to Manchester United in the derby. Jack Grealish put City ahead, but goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford secured the win for the home side.

Tottenham are in a similar position coming into this game, following a 2-0 home defeat to north London rivals, Arsenal. Hugo Lloris was unfortunate to give away an own goal early on in the game, before Martin Ødegaard found the winner ahead of the half time whistle.

Three points are deemed as essential for both teams, with Man City eight points behind Arsenal for the top spot, and Spurs five points off a Champions League spot.

Man City are also aiming to avoid a three-match winless run at home in the league for the first time since 2016, following a loss to Brentford and draw with Everton.

If the Lilywhites are able to find themselves a win, they will become the first side to win three consecutive league games against a team led by Pep Guardiola.

Team News

Manchester City

Ruben Dias has not returned back to the team since the World Cup following a thigh injury, however Pep Guardiola hasn't ruled Dias out of being fit for the Spurs clash. The Portuguese international returned to training on Tuesday, two days before the game, with Pep hopeful he will be in contention

John Stones is similar, joining back into training on Tuesday after missing recent games against Southampton and Man United.

Kevin De Bruyne could be another injury blow for Man City, with the Belgian midfielder absent from training on Tuesday.

Tottenham

Rodrigo Bentancur was not risked in Sundays game against Arsenal, however he should be ready to return from his groin injury for Thursday's game.

Lucas Moura remains out of the squad with a tendon issue.

Likely Lineups

Manchester City

Ederson; Cancelo, Laporte, Akanji, Walker, Silva, Rodri, Gundogan, Grealish, Haaland, Mahrez.

Tottenham

Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies, Doherty, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Perisic, Kulusevski, Son, Kane.

Key Players

Man City - Erling Haaland

Haaland during the pre-match warm up ahead of Everton on New Year's Eve. (Photo by Dave Howarth - CameraSport via Getty Images)

With 21 goals in his 17 league appearances this season, Haaland has been a constant performer and a scoring machine. He is the top goal scorer in the league, despite his three match scoring drought.

Joining from Borussia Dortmund in the 2022 summer transfer window, Haaland has been on exceptional form for Man City and has settled into the Premier League admirably.

Despite his goal statistics, Haaland is famously known for scoring with only a small amount of touches within a game. In fact, his back-to-back hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest came from a total of 32 touches.

Tottenham - Harry Kane

Two away from 200 Premier League goals, Harry Kane is always one to look out for. The Spurs striker is the second highest goal scorer this season in the league, falling behind Haaland.

Not only is Kane an influential player in Antonio Conte's side, but he also captained England to a Euro final and World Cup Quarter-final, and has become their renowned penalty taker.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match is being played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

What time is kick-off?

The match kicks-off at 20:00 BST on Thursday 19th January.

How can I watch?

The match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. The Sky Go App can also provide live streams over mobile devices.