AEK Larnaca vs West Ham United: UEFA Europa Conference League Preview, Round of 16, 2023

David Moyes will hope for some respite from his side’s poor league form with a very winnable tie against AEK Larnaca. The Europa Conference League has been the saving grace in a disappointing season for the club.

Taken apart at the Amex by the Seagulls, the Hammers' manager is fast running out of opportunities to turn things around. Anything but a convincing win will only increase the pressure from supporters already ticked off by Moyes’ comments at the weekend.

Continued references to how good things have been over the previous two years are beginning to grate with the fans - over £150 million pounds spent in the summer - much more was expected and demanded of the Hammers.

Opponents AEK Larnaca made it to this stage having started in the Champions League qualifiers before being eliminated by Danish side FC Midtjylland, then finished third in their Europa League group containing Fenerbahce, Rennes and Dynamo Kyiv. Ukrainian side Dnipro-1 were defeated in the play-off round to set up this tie.

AEK currently sit second in the Cypriot league, 2 points off rivals APOEL Nicosia in the hunt for their first ever league title. Unlike West Ham, the Guardians come into this game on the back of a comfortable win over lowly Enosis Paralimni.

The East Londoners should have too much quality, but if they start slowly and underestimate the home side, they could be in for a tough evening.

Team News

AEK Larnaca

Manager Jose Luis Oltra will be without Angel Garcia and Pere Pons who both are suspended.

Nicolas Englezou will most likely fill in at left back, while Rafail Mamas will start in midfield.

West Ham

Moyes will most likely rotate his squad, looking to give key players a rest ahead of their vital Premier League fixture at home to Aston Villa on Sunday.

Gianluca Scammaca, Pablo Fornals and Flynn Downes in midfield will most likely come in to start. Alphonse Areola will continue in goal with Fabianski out injured, Kurt Zouma will go through a fitness test as he continues his recovery after a six week stint out with injury.

Michail Antonio, Maxwell Cornet and Thilo Kehrer despite not being fully match fit will travel with the squad.

Predicted Lineups

AEK Larnaca

Piric; Rosales, Milicevic, Gonzalez, Englezou; Faraj, Ledes, Mamas, Jakolis; Trichkovski, Lopes

West Ham

Areola; Johnson, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Downes, Rice; Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma; Scamacca

Key Players

AEK Larnaca: Ivan Trichkovski

The veteran striker will be crucial if AEK are to provide much of a threat and hurt West Ham. Super prolific since joining in 2016, the Macedonian is the club’s top goalscorer in the league this season.

Despite only scoring once in Europe this campaign, Trichkovski will hope to be a menace to the opposition backline and add to his tally.

Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

West Ham: Said Benrahma

Taken off at half-time in the 4-0 defeat to Brighton, Benrahma will be keen to prove a point to Moyes. In what has been a very frustrating season for the Algerian, tonight's fixture could give him an opportunity to regain some confidence.

With the side most likely to be much changed, his creativity and dribbling ability will be crucial against AEK, who will most likely sit deep and look to frustrate as well as slow the play down at every opportunity.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

AEK Arena

What time is kick off?

17:45

How can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast to UK viewers on BT Sport 3