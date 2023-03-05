Brighton and Hove Albion 4-0 West Ham United: A hammering in the South Coast

David Moyes’ horrendous Hammers got dismantled by a brilliant Brighton at the AMEX; epitomizing both team’s seasons.

This was one of the most dominant displays the AMEX has ever seen and from minute one Brighton looked like a world-class team that is capable of something special. West Ham, their opponents, looked slow, lethargic, and just completely unbothered. Brighton pressed very well and went through West Ham like a hot knife through butter.

West Ham was unable to respond to Alexis Mac Allister’s first-half penalty and Brighton’s dominance continued throughout most of the game. Joel Veltman, Kauro Mitoma and Danny Welbeck’s goals sealed the deal for Albion and ensured West Ham’s dreadful run against Brighton continued for yet another season. The Irons haven’t beaten the south coast side since 1973.

Tottenham’s loss to Wolves meant that should Brighton win their games in hand, they will find themselves in the Champions League places. A complete contrast to West Ham, who is anxiously looking behind as just two points separate them from the bottom three.

Dejection for West Ham United's Emerson Palmieri during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United at American Express Community Stadium on March 4, 2023 in Brighton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Story of the match

Roberto De Zerbi served his touchline ban however this didn’t stop him from making the brave call to leave out Spanish international Robert Sanchez and instead opt for Jason Steele in goal. Tariq Lamptey also started in place of Joel Veltman, however, Lamptey was forced off after 16 minutes due to a small injury.

West Ham made two changes from their 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest, as Emerson and Alphonse Areola came in for Lukasz Fabianski and Vladimir Coufal due to injuries, with Ben Johnson coming in to right back.

The visiting side took the kick-off and it took them a minute to get the ball under control after several mistimed clearances, setting the tone for West Ham’s evening. Then at 0-0, Solly March was able to run through three West Ham players whilst in the penalty box but then saw his shot saved by Alphonse Areola.

Just a few minutes later from their own penalty box, Brighton passed the ball all the way through the West Ham side with the ball starting with Jason Steele. Solly March switched the play to Kauro Mitoma whose skill beat Ben Johnson. A clumsy challenge from Jarrod Bowen followed, winning Brighton a penalty which was coolly dispatched into the top corner by Alexis Mac Allister.

West Ham then looked good for about 10 minutes and looked like they could get back into the game, with Jarrod Bowen even finding himself one-on-one with Jason Steele. However, the 32-year-old made a brilliant save to his right in just his second Premier League appearance. Steele then faced a further threat after Lucas Paqueta played in Tomas Soucek who was also stopped by the goalkeeper's right leg.

However, this was just a small release and Brighton’s dominance continued with a few chances, then a crafty flick from Mac Allister at the front post won a corner. From that corner, the Argentine nodded up the ball swung in by Gross at the back post, finding a free Joel Veltman who was able to chest home from a yard out after some awful marking.

Joel Veltman scores for Brighton - Charlie Crowhurst

After this, Brighton really consolidated their grip on the game, toying with West Ham. The midfield passed the ball around the middle of the park and West Ham just could not deal with it. Evan Ferguson came deep and flicked the ball to March who played a reverse path into Pascal Gross. The German put an inch-perfect pass into Mitoma’s path at the back post and was able to slide the ball into an empty net.

Then, substitute Julio Enciso forced a brilliant save from Areola from around 30 yards out and then Danny Welbeck sealed the deal. Facundo Buonanotte slipped the ball into the striker who used his strength to separate himself from Flynn Downes and stroked the ball into the bottom left-hand corner from the right of the box.

Player of the Match

Moises Caicedo

This could have gone to any of the Brighton team as every single player was excellent. However, Moises Caicedo celebrated his new contract in some style. The Ecuadorian was unbelievable and he made 100 passes with a success rate of 91.7% showing how vital he is for Brighton and how important his new contract is.

Moises Caicedo wins the ball off Thomas Soucek - Charlie Crowhurst

He won seven duels, three interceptions and three tackles and that was the reason the world-class Lucas Paqueta was so ineffective. Caicedo controlled the tempo of the game and allowed Brighton to keep hold of the ball.

He will be key for Brighton in the future if they want to play European football and progress as a team.