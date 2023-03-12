Marc Skinner left furious with officials as Man Utd drop to second

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner felt poor refereeing decisions cost his side three points on Sunday afternoon as Chelsea reclaimed the top spot in the WSL.

In a game where United won the possession game - but struggled to create clear-cut chances - every moment mattered for the two title challengers.

Nikita Parris looked to have been fouled by Chelsea defender Kadeisha Buchanan in the first half - while Ona Batlle also looked to have been barged over in the box by Jess Carter during an aerial duel shortly after.

Significantly though, neither was given a penalty by referee Cheryl Foster, and Sam Kerr's superbly-taken goal from an outrageous Lauren James cross in the first half separated the two sides as Skinner confronted the Kingsmeadow officials at full-time.

Poor refereeing decisions cost United the match

The result now means the Red Devils' winless record against Emma Hayes' side extends to eight games. It also knocks United off the top of the table as Chelsea eye up a fourth successive WSL title.

After the match, Skinner bemoaned his team's luck with referees, claiming to the media that both instances were "stonewall penalties"

"I think today it helps if you get two decisions that should go for you," Skinner said. "They're two big decisions and that is the reality of the big games.

"We've come here and dominated the ball. We've forced them only into counter-attacks really. We got into the box twice and they are two penalties for me.

"Two penalties in a game like this are massive and when I look back over the last few games, Chelsea had a goal that was offside the other night. This will make and break where you finish in the table. We talk about it balancing out, well I'm hopeful that we see it.

"The reality is, in that game today, we should have had two penalties."

The Man United boss will be happy with the quick progress his team has made since their promotion to the top division after the 2019/20 season but used Sunday's game as an example of why referees need more help in the WSL.

As hard as his team fights to win their first league title, he couldn't help but feel frustrated as his Chelsea hoodoo continues. In big games, the performances of his own team aren't the only deciding factor.

"I haven't mentioned much about the officials this season," added Skinner. "But they are stonewall in my opinion when you watch them back.

"The same aerial challenge happened in midfield and it was given as a foul. I just don't get the difference.

"The reality is we have to invest in the officials and the surrounding technology. They (his United team) will be fuming. We've put a lot of energy into this week.

"We’ve come to the champions' home ground and put our stamp on it, you need those things to go for you."

Reaction to an outstanding goal

Though much of his pre-match comments focused on the negatives of officialdom and how United deserved more, Skinner conceded just how great Kerr's goal was - also admitting a lapse in concentration is what caused the difference maker.

"Sam is really good at invading a backline and it’s something we won't be happy with when we look at it," he added.

"One long ball should be able to be dealt with but that’s something we have to learn from.”

Outstanding support and looking ahead to the FA Cup

In the final segment of his media duties, Skinner gave a special mention to the fans, who made sure the Red Devils knew they weren't alone on their trip to the capital.

''Look at our fans, our fans always come out in great numbers.

''I think that has helped the attendance here today and it's a full, tight, compact ground, but you could hear our fans all the way and throughout.

Next in line for the Red Devils in the WSL is a game at Old Trafford against West Ham United.



''Once we get them at Old Trafford and given their voices, you will see a real energy again from our team. They will always give our team energy.''

When asked about the upcoming FA Cup fixture against Lewes, the Man Utd boss was keen to ensure the media should expect a reaction.

''Absolutely, we will go into the cup game full throttle and we will use the energy from the defeat in today's game to really go into the game next week and give it full focus,'' he added.

''We switch tact now and go into the cup, but we will back in the league [soon] and ready to win for sure."