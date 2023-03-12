Chelsea 1-0 Man United: Sam Kerr dethrones Red Devils at the WSL summit

Sam Kerr scored the only goal on Sunday afternoon to take Chelsea back to the top of the Women's Super League.

Manchester United arrived at Kingsmeadow having never beaten The Blues. But as they rightfully sat at the summit of the league standings, there was an air of confidence that they could end their hoodoo.

An audacious floating cross from 50 yards via Lauren James was the difference as Kerr chested the ball down before looping a delicate shot over Mary Earps in the first half.

Such as their luck against their nearest title challengers, United were denied two penalties before halftime, and it proved to be a significant turning point, as Chelsea dug their heels in the second half to extend their 100% home record for the season.

The Blues remain United's biggest roadblock to WSL glory as Marc Skinner's side still search for a first victory against Emma Hayes after eight match-ups.

Story of the match

Arriving at Kingsmeadow with the objective to leave the capital city four points clear at the top of the WSL, Man United made just one change from their 5-1 victory over Leicester City in midweek. Nikita Parris entered the fray ahead of Martha Thomas.

Chelsea, meanwhile, faced more pressing issues. Guro Reiten and Erin Cuthbert missed out, while manager Emma Hayes' appearance came as a relief following a brief battle with illness.

Since a change in which games are chosen for a moment of solidarity before kick-off, the taking of a knee doesn't just signal togetherness but also tokens a big game weighing in the balance.

And that is exactly what this game was. Chelsea found themselves in an unfamiliar position, sitting second in the league, despite having won the WSL in the three seasons before. But as they faced table-toppers Man United, they knew they could retake control of their season with a win after a League Cup evaded them last weekend.

In the early exchanges, United were keen to pump the ball forward with a direct approach, while Chelsea found the best route toward goal via shrewd passages and balls in behind for Sam Kerr to hound.

The home side's tactic bore more fruits as Kerr was denied twice in a one-on-one situation with Earps before a third chance looped over the United goalkeeper and into the top left corner as the clock struck 23 minutes.

It was a goal straight from the top drawer as Lauren James planted an outrageous floating ball into the path of Chelsea's reliable talisman from as far back as behind the halfway line before Kerr took it down with her chest and nonchalantly placed the ball over the onrushing keeper.

The opener oozed vintage Chelsea, and they dominated most of the first half. They were rightful champions heading into the fixture and deserved league leaders at the break.

Man United, enjoying an upturn in fortune this season themselves, struggled to keep Kingsmeadow at a level-playing field with The Blues. It's a stadium they've never secured three points at, with Emma Hayes' side winning five of their previous six meetings.

A penalty call was also waved away late on in the half - although, if VAR had been present, a trip on Nikita Parris would not have gone untreated by the officials.

Soon after, they were denied another penalty after Ona Batlle was wiped out from an aerial challenge right in front of the linesman's view.

The decisions abridged United's luck against Chelsea, and the hosts went into the break with their 100% home record unharmed.

Second half

After the break, Chelsea played as they meant to go on. They had the freedom of the pitch with their incisive play and earned the first two notable chances of the half within five minutes.

Before Lauren James' half-volley bobbled wide, Kerr's darting run from the left sprung a chance for the Australian international to double her tally. But she placed her strike on the same wayward target as James.

Marc Skinner refused to change United's direct approach, despite the early flurry of chances in the second period. With Russo and Galton taking up positions on the shoulders of the defence, it brought more hope to the system.

Crosses from Parris' wing became more frequent, and midweek's hat-trick hero Alessia Russo had a shot blocked in a temporary mood lift. However, Chelsea remained comfortable with their lead up until the 75th minute.

Onwards from the 75th minute, United's possession increased and space started to arise. But as their opportunity from a free-kick 25 yards out sailed into Ann-Katrin Berger's gloves, The Blues returned with a shot of their own at the other end that was blazed just above the crossbar.

The substitution by Skinner to bring on Aoife Mannion in place of Parris was curious. But late on, it allowed Russo to play a deeper, playmaking role in a final roll of the dice to take United four points above their opponents.

But whilst the tactical nuance increased the pressure on the Chelsea backline, Millie Bright and Sophie Ingle kept the Blues' shape compact, not leaving any room for United's best threats to get a look-in at goal.

Keeping Russo and the new-look United team to scraps, and earning three points in the process, is perhaps Emma Hayes' greatest success of the season so far as she looks toward a fourth successive WSL title.

Player of the match - Sam Kerr

The difference-maker in what could still prove to be a title-deciding match, Sam Kerr's delicate finish over Mary Earps is enough for the talisman to take the award home.

She has been invaluable over the seasons, and a magical goal reflected Chelsea's position in the table. The strike was her 23rd in all competitions for this season.