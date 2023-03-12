Arsenal vs Reading: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 15, 2023

Reading visit Meadow Park as they look for their second consecutive win after defeating West Ham 2-1 last weekend.

Arsenal will be hoping for their third consecutive win in all competitions after gaining momentum from their victory over Chelsea in the Conti Cup final and a comfortable win over Liverpool last weekend.

In the reverse fixture, an injury-hit Gunners registered a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Reading to restore their position at the top end of the Women's Super League table back in October.

Stina Blackstenius and Caitlin Foord scored in the first half to lead the North London side to a 2-0 victory, ending their three-game league losing streak.

Arsenal enters the weekend in fourth place, three points behind third-placed Manchester City - they gain the edge over the Cityzens due to a game in hand.

Their main objective will be to achieve Champions League qualification, with six points separating the top four.

Depending on the outcome of the top-of-the-table encounter between Chelsea and Manchester United, a win here might push Arsenal closer to the top three.

The Gunners have a strong head-to-head record against Reading, having won 10 and drawn two of their previous 12 matches.

Katie McCabe lifts the trophy during the FA Women's League Cup Final between Arsenal and Chelsea at Selhurst Park, London on Sunday 5th March 2023. (Photo by Tom West/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Reading rebounded to winning ways last weekend, securing a 2-1 victory over West Ham after suffering four straight defeats in the WSL.

Rachel Rowe's 85th goal for her team sealed the Royals' first league victory since the new year.

Despite their win last weekend, Kelly Chambers' team remains in a relegation battle, with four points dividing them from bottom side Leicester City.

Reading is the only team in the WSL that has failed to pick up an away point this season, having lost all seven of their away league games.

Chambers' side has shipped at least two goals in each of their away league matches this season, emphasising the need for defensive improvement if they are to start picking up points on the road.

Charlie Wellings celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's first goal during the FA Women's Super League match between Reading and West Ham United. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

Team News

Arsenal

The hosts will be without Steph Catley due to a foot injury after being spotted on crutches - manager Jonas Eidevall confirmed that the player misses Sunday's game but has no idea when she should return.

Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema remain out for the rest of the season.

Noelle Maritz came off the bench for seventy minutes against Liverpool after starting the final against Chelsea and may feature in the starting line-up on Sunday.

Reading

Deanne Rose remains sidelined for the Royals with her Achilles injury.

Chambers should not expect to make many changes to her side after their confidence-boosting win over West Ham last weekend.

Predicted Line-Ups

Arsenal

Zinsberger; McCabe, Rafaelle, Williamson, Wienroither; Walti, Little, Maanum; Foord, Blackstenius, Pelova.

Reading

Moloney; Mukandi, Kith, Evans, Bryson; Eikeland, Vanhaevermaet, Moore; Wellings, Rowe, Harries.

Key Players

Arsenal - Stina Blackstenius

The Swede irritated the Liverpool defence last weekend - her adventurous attempt saw her half-volley sail past Rachael Laws.

She has two goals in two consecutive games, after helping her effort helped her team make a comeback against Chelsea in the Conti Cup final.

With her current form, she will be a dangerous asset after knowing that the arriving side has conceded twice in each of their away games and has failed to pick up a point away from home.

Stina Blackstenius celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the FA Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Liverpool at Meadow Park. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Reading - Deanna Cooper

Deanna Cooper trusts that her team could have a chance to derail Arsenal's championship ambitions.

The twenty-nine-year-old has been with the Royals for two and a half seasons and has been crucial in helping Kelly Chambers' team stay in the WSL.

Despite being sidelined last weekend, the seasoned centre-back believes in her teammates and vows they will not back down against the Gunners but should be hopeful for a return to the starting side.

Speaking to LiveScore, she said:

"We love playing against the bigger teams and we tend to perform better against them."

"Results are everything for us at the moment. I's not like we're going to sit back and invite pressure, it's not the sort of team we are."

"We like to go forward and press to try and fluster teams and we did that really well the last time we played Arsenal. Hopefully we can do it again."

PGeorgie Freeland of Southhampton challenges Deanna Cooper of Reading during the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup match between Southampton and Reading at St Mary's Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Arsenal host Reading at Meadow Park.

What time is kick-off?

The match will start at 6:45 PM GMT.

How can I watch?

The game is available to watch live on the FA Player and will be shown on Sky Sports.