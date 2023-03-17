Europa exit for Arsenal presents exciting opportunity in Premier League title race

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal and team mates reacts after Sporting Lisbon fans throw objects onto the pitch during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 leg two match between Arsenal FC and Sporting CP at Emirates Stadium on March 16, 2023 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Frustration again for Arsenal in the Europa League on Thursday night, as they were knocked out of the competition. The scores were level after 120 minutes but it took a first-ever competitive penalty shootout at Emirates Stadium to see Mikel Arteta's side exit, as Gabriel Martinelli’s penalty was the only one saved in the shootout.

A six-season spell in Europe’s second tier of cup competition and Arsenal still haven't managed to progress further than runners-up, coming closest in Baku in 2019 when they were humiliated by London rivals Chelsea 4-1.

Despite last night’s long-winded and inconvenient exit at Emirates Stadium Arsenal now have an opportunity to focus solely on the Premier League as they aren’t participating in any other further cup competitions.

Title rivals Manchester City still remain in the FA Cup and have huge tests in Europe as they have been drawn against Bayern Munich in the Champions League as the competition gets to the quarter-final stage.

As it stands, between now and the end of the season Man City have 5 empty midweek slots.



1 of those will be the rearranged West Ham game



If they beat Burnley, another becomes Brighton (A)



If they beat Bayern, 2 more are taken by CL semi finals



👀 Congestion — Rory Talks Football (@Rory_Talks_Ball) March 17, 2023

As the Gunners approach the business end of the season with 11 Premier League games remaining, they only have the one competition to focus on, being the Premier League which they are currently five points clear at the top of.

With members of the squad coming back to fitness at the right time too, Mikel Arteta will have plenty of firepower to choose from and to be able to call upon from the bench as Arsenal attempt to go all the way and lift their first Premier League title since the 2003/04 season.

The likes of Emile Smith-Rowe, Reiss Nelson and Gabriel Jesus all returning to the squad and being involved again post-injury is a major boost for Arteta with their attacking options in games now very much increased.

#AFC | Arsenal’s bench looking very strong today as plenty of players coming back to fitness



The likes of Jesus, Smith-Rowe, Vieira, Jorginho, Nelson and Tierney to chose from if needed to make an impact later on pic.twitter.com/jsh97ZgWV3 — Dan George (@Dangeorge47) March 12, 2023

Looking ahead to the run-in, Arsenal have a number of tough games coming up, with trips to Anfield, Etihad Stadium and St Jame's Park all still to come. The north London side will also host Chelsea at Emirates Stadium just three days after facing Manchester City so there’s no doubt that tough fixtures and future tests are still to come.

Arsenal have the chance to level their total points tally from last season on Sunday when they welcome Crystal Palace from south to north London. Arteta’s Arsenal finished 5th last season on 69 points and currently sitting on 66 points, if they beat The Eagles on Sunday it would see them level that total still with ten games to go in their season.