Haaland’s ‘super strength’ could fire Man City to new heights

The Etihad Stadium, an arena that is well accustomed to attacking and ruthless football, hadn’t hosted anything quite like this before. Manchester City have wracked up scores of fives, sixes and even sevens before on their home patch — but not quite in this manner.

Never before had a City goalscorer scored five in 62 minutes to turn a could-be tense Champions League round-of-16 tie into an absolute romp. No this was new ground.

And those present knew it too. This was a prolific display that City fans will remember for some time to come. The predatory instincts Erling Haaland demonstrated once again not only turned the home crowd into a jack in the box, constantly up and down celebrating goals, but also him into the player who has scored the most City goals in a season.

If it was not a given already, post-match Haaland said: “My super strength? After scoring five goals I have to say scoring goals. It’s a big night — five goals, to win 7-0 at home, I’m so happy – I’m a bit blurry in my head so I don’t remember the goals. I was so tired after the celebrations. In my opinion, we should do this more — [score] a lot of goals.

“I didn’t think — I was just trying to get the ball in the back of the net. A lot of it is being quick in the mind and trying to do the right thing. A little bit of it is quality but a lot is in the head.”

Haaland joked that he did not want to be replaced in the second half. “I told Pep when I went off that I would like to score a double hat-trick, but what can you do?”

In the end, RB Leipzig, the third best team in Germany’s Bundesliga were made to look like whipping boys. Their poor goalkeeper must have wanted the ground to swallow him up. They simply couldn’t tame the City onslaught.

There is no doubt that this was a statement win; yet it is one thing City and Haaland doing this in a last-16 second-leg against a Leipzig side that dramatically collapsed, and another doing it against more opulent opponents and at a more crucial time.

City now have the ingredients to conquer it all

City’s aim of a first Champions League triumph will be boosted by this March evening and it perhaps shows they are better placed now more than ever before to quench their European trophy thirst. The ingredients appear to be there — and arguably the competition from other teams isn’t.

“Of course the club want to win the Champions League, they want to still win trophies,” Haaland added. “They won the Premier League four times out of the last five years so they didn’t bring me in to win the Premier League — they know how to win the Premier League.

“So you can read between the lines. But I’m here to try to help the club develop even more, to try to win the Champions League for the first time.”

With Haaland, City certainly pose a different threat than they have done previously. But look beyond the glut of goals and this was a performance from Pep Guardiola’s team that was completely on song.

There was Kevin De Bruyne — asked to do the ‘simple things’ by his manager — delivering an exquisite ball with the outside of his left boot inside four minutes and marking the start of a virtuoso performance that also included him curling home a shot late on. Also, Ilkay Gündogan capped off a flowing move that swept from right to left with his goal — the most easy-on-the-eye all night.

Furthermore, there was the deployment of John Stones in a back-three/central midfield hybrid role which allowed City to flood the centre-field with numbers, increasing their options and suffocating Leipzig.

Overall, this was a great City performance. And the high tempo, hard running and sheer directness of it all spoke of an approach that few teams would be able to contend with. It was also some response to those who said Haaland is making City worse, rather he is turning them into something different.

Possession for possession’s sake is something that the critics have thrown at Guardiola’s City in the past but when they make such devastating use of it, then there can be no qualms. Those that say Guardiola complicates things on nights like these — and that is a legitimate argument — can rest assured that wasn’t the case here.

The beauty in City’s demolition job was in its simplicity. There was a stability which ensured that even the briefest of wobbles — Ederson’s out-of-his-area lunge on Konrad Laimer and Rodri giving the ball away in a dangerous area — didn’t knock the home team off course.

Whoever is up next for City in this competition, they will worry — especially about the game at the Etihad Stadium. It will be one of Bayern Munich, Inter, Chelsea, Benfica, Milan, Real Madrid or Napoli — provided the latter two see through their last-16 ties this evening — and as good as those teams are, none of them are quite capable of the destruction City dished out.