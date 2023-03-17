Steve Cooper calls upon Jonjo Shelvey's experience ahead of relegation run-in

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - MARCH 05: Jonjo Shelvey of Nottingham Forest and Idrissa Gueye of Everton during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Everton FC at City Ground on March 5, 2023 in Nottingham, United Kingdom. (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Steve Cooper hopes that January signing Jonjo Shelvey's experience of relegation battles could prove helpful in Nottingham Forest's quest to stay in the Premier League.

Forest host Shelvey's former club Newcastle United on Friday night and while Cooper is aware of the club's good home form he is acutely aware that winning a Premier League game is very difficult.

Ahead of the fixture against Newcastle, Cooper spoke about Forest's home form, the availability of Gustavo Scarpa, and the signing of Jonjo Shelvey.

On Forest’s home form

Forest are unbeaten in nine games at the City Ground, with their home form vital to their league position. They have taken points off Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool this season and will be hoping they can add to that on Friday night.

“It's proven to be very helpful.

“We have to do the same and keep that going. The idea is to improve and to win more games at home we know that we can play well at home, and we can get results, but we also know how hard that's been and because of that we know how hard the next game is going to be and we have to be absolutely ready you know so.

"Newcastle had a really good win last week against Wolves and they'll be looking to do well like every team that you come up against. To win a game in the Premier League requires everything to be good.

"Just because we're playing at home on Friday doesn't mean that we're going to get a positive result we've got to earn that because if you look at the results we've had at home they've been tight and we've got to play really well in certain areas of the game.

"We want to stay above that horrible, dotted line, everyone does and we've been in a place where the gap has been bigger than what it is at the moment but we've never been away from it, where it's not even a talking point and we've never thought like that. You're always a result or two away from it looking more positive or more negative. We're just in the same situation that we've been in for a while now where if it's as many teams as what you said from 12th or down, we've got to do our best to be as high as we can in that group and at the moment there's a handful of teams below us and I think you should take confidence from that and reassurances."

On Gustavo Scarpa’s personal issues

Gustavo Scarpa has been unavailable after the midfielder has been experiencing personal issues back in Brazil.

Cooper gave an update on the Brazilian.

"Some personal issues to sort out and we are giving him our support which has been inclusive of allowing him to travel back. I don't really think it's right for me to go into the ins and outs of the situation. It's a personal situation and first and foremost we're supporting Gustavo in terms of what he is going through.

"Of course, it affects football performance and availability. But for us we just want him to be settled in his mind and sort out the situation, it's an unfortunate situation. He's got our full support with it and you know hopefully he can get it sorted and then he can really sort of focus on his availability for us."

On the signing of Jonjo Shelvey

Shelvey welcomes his former club to Nottingham after signing for the Reds in January.

Cooper spoke about the experience that Shelvey brings to his side and what that can add to Forest.

"We knew that when we signed Jonjo [Shelvey] what player we were getting and maybe where else he could have gone as well. So, we're looking forward with him, he settled in well. He's probably feeling like all of us, really eager to get this whole thing together in terms of performances and you know a couple of lapse moments as a team or periods in games. But he's showing good commitment to how we want to be and his contribution to it and no doubt that the contribution over there over the run-in will be a positive one.

"The thing is with Jonjo when he came here he was right at the back end of his rehab from a fairly medium-term length of time out and we had to sort of take that on as well while trying to introduce him and I think it's good that he's had some games under his belt now because that'll make him feel sharper and stronger going into the next one when he is selected.

"You need it [Premier League experience]. There are lots of guys in our group that can share experiences and I like it when players speak up and talk about their experiences whether it be in the Premier League or outside of the UK and Europe and further afield about situations that they've been in but part of that is Premier League experience. I think this is good and we encourage it."

On Jesse Lingard returning to form

Lingard has suffered from injuries this season, but Cooper is hoping that the England international can return to full fitness and compete for a place in the starting line-up.

"I don't think there's any secret sauce to it.

"It's training really hard training really well taking opportunities and like everybody fighting for the place in the team and for the shirts and the badge. There's no special remedy to it comes down to training and playing well.

"There's a lot of fire in the belly in a lot of the players because they want an opportunity, and they want a chance, or they can feel someone right behind them ready to take the shirt and I think that's good."

On the international break

Friday night’s clash will be Nott’m Forest’s last until after the international break with players departing this weekend to join up with their national teams.

Cooper spoke about the preparation that goes into planning for an international break.

"Regardless of what happens on Friday night, we won't be waking up Saturday morning thinking about what we're going to do for the next two weeks. We've got a clear plan in place which is inclusive of guys going away on international duty, and guys who are not and some individual plans within all of that as well.

"We're just focused now on Friday of course and we're not looking past that, but when we do return after the international break it's a busy time and an important time, so we have to be well-planned.

"It's not that we're going to be spending too much time not here, but it's good for guys to get loads of sleep in their own beds and just be at home."

Nott'm Forest host Newcastle on Friday, March 17 at 8pm and will be live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.