Newcastle 2-1 Wolves: Post-Match Player Ratings

Newcastle climbed above Liverpool into fifth after returning to winning ways with a 2-1 victory against a tough Wolves team.

Alexander Isak justified his place in the Magpies' starting lineup after gifting his side the lead with a header in the 26th minute.

Wolves substitute Hee-Chan Hwang capitalised on a Kieran Trippier mistake just moments after entering the pitch to provide the equaliser with 20 minutes remaining.

Shortly after, Miguel Almiron sealed the three points for the hosts with a late strike in the 79th minute.

After falling short in Sunday afternoon's encounter with Newcastle, the away side is now in 13th place, with only four points separating them from the relegation zone.

Here is how the players rated at St James' Park:

Newcastle

Nick Pope - 6/10

Didn't look comfortable with the ball at his feet, especially after bringing down Raul Jimenez inside the penalty area, which wasn't deemed a foul by the officials. However, he did make a few important saves to keep Newcastle ahead.

Kieran Trippier - 7/10

Despite being at fault for the Wolves' equaliser, he provided an assist for the opener and posed an attacking threat throughout the game.

Fabian Schar - 7/10

Provided seven important clearances and remained defensively solid, even bursting forwards at times.

Sven Botman - 7/10

Another impressive defensive display, even boasting 94% accurate passes during the game.

Dan Burn - 7/10

A solid performance from the left-back, and even provided an attacking outlet at times.

Sean Longstaff - 6/10

No real memorable moments from him besides some long balls into dangerous areas.

Bruno Guimaraes - 7/10

Constantly fought throughout the game and won a couple of free-kicks for the Magpies. His headed opportunity rattled the crossbar.

Joe Willock - 8/10

Created plenty of chances from the midfield and was awarded for his efforts, an assist for the winner after slipping Almiron through on goal.

Jacob Murphy - 7/10

Another player who didn't give up and continued to provide an attacking outlet.

Alexander Isak - 9/10

Definitely justified his place in the starting lineup after scoring the opener, constantly applying pressure, and being involved in every attack before being replaced.

Allan Saint-Maximin - 7/10

The birthday boy enjoyed the game in style with some creative play leading to a few opportunities.

Substitutes:

Callum Wilson (68') - 5/10

Didn't have any real impact on the game.

Miguel Almiron (68) - 8/10

Scored the winning goal and provided an instant impact from the bench.

Miguel Almiron scoring the winning goal (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Matt Ritchie (84) - N/A

Wolves

Jose Sa - 6/10

Difficult to do anything about Isak's header, and did pull off some important saves.

Jonny Castro Otto - 5/10

Poor defensively but attempted to help out the attack.

Max Kilman - 5/10

Didn't look comfortable in possession, however he made some vital blocks.

Craig Dawson - 6/10

Usually found himself in poor positions, but managed to recover.

Nelson Semedo - 6/10

Faced up well to Saint-Maximin for periods of the game.

Mario Lemina - 6/10

Made some important tackles, but struggled to keep this up throughout the game against a strong Newcastle side.

Ruben Neves - 7/10

Was allowed some time and space in midfield which led to some attacking moves. Ultimately, not his best performance at all.

Joao Moutinho - 6/10

Did concede a couple of free kicks, however his shot forced a save from Pope.

Daniel Podence - 6/10

Poor in possession, however his first-half effort hit the woodwork.

Raul Jimenez - 5/10

Struggled to get involved in the game which will further add to Wolves' concerns over the lack of goals from strikers, with it now being over a year since his last goal.

Raul Jimenez. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Adama Traore - 4/10

Some attacking runs which usually resulted in nothing for the away side led to his substitution after only 45 minutes.

Substitutes:

Pedro Neto (46) - 5/10

Provided a slight boost to the team but nothing really to show for it.

Hwang Hee-Chan (69) - 7/10

Right place, and the right time for the substitute to pounce on a defensive error by Tripper to produce a consolation goal for his side.

Rayan Ait Nouri (69) - 5/10

Matheus Nunes (70) - 5/10

Nathan Collins (75) - 5/10