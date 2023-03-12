Premier League roundup: Match-week 27

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 12: Casemiro of Manchester United is consoled by teammate Antony after being shown a red card during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Southampton FC at Old Trafford on March 12, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

As the Premier League begins it's rapid descent towards the business end of the 2022/23 season, momentum for teams at both ends of the table will prove to be critical in the accomplishment of their goals for this campaign.

Two big six sides looking to scrape their way into Europe next season, one into the Champions League and another into whatever they can get their hands on, in Tottenham and Chelsea secured emphatic wins over the top flights struggling East Midland residents Nottingham Forest and Leicester City respectively.

Elsewhere, fellow relegation scrappers Bournemouth overcame their demons to shockingly topple Liverpool in a revenge plot for their 9-0 demolition in the seasons early stages.

Additionally, there were wins for Arsenal and Manchester City as the two heavyweights title fight stretches on, as well as victories for Everton and Newcastle that will encouragingly boost their respective relegation and top four fights.

In terms of draws, ten-man Manchester United slumped to a disappointing stalemate on the road, as Casemiro's second red card of the season contributed to their 0-0 draw with Southampton. There was also a draw each in Yorkshire and London, as Leeds battled to a 2-2 with Brighton and West Ham fought back to draw 1-1 with Aston Villa.

Here's our breakdown of every game gone by this round.

Bournemouth 1-0 Liverpool

Embed from Getty Images

Liverpool could attribute a shocking loss on the South Coast to a bout of complacency as Bournemouth saw off The Reds 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium.

Liverpool almost got off to a flyer but for stellar defending from Jefferson Lerma, who got back perfectly to clear Virgil Van Dijk's header from a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner off the line and away.

They were made to rue the missed chance as some quick feet on the flank from Dango Ouattara allowed the man from Burkina Faso to pick out Phillip Billing in the area to smash the drop-zone residents into the lead.

Liverpool were handed a golden chance to restore parity as Diogo Jota's header crashed off the arm of Cherries defender Adam Smith to award his side a spot-kick, but their newly crowned top Premier League marksman Mo Salah smashed his effort a shocking seven metres wide of the target to keep the score at 1-0, which Gary O'Neil's side bravely saw out to the end.

Everton 1-0 Brentford

Embed from Getty Images

Where the red side of the city lost by a goal, a very early one for the blue half saw Sean Dyche's men claim a massive win over Thomas Frank's Brentford.

The London side have been excellent this season and are sure to have one eye on European qualification with the Bees sat just six points away from the Europa League spot in fifth, but a tired performance at Goodison Park was capitalised on by an impenetrable Toffees team who kept all three points anchored in Merseyside.

It took just 35 seconds for Everton to come up with the goods, as Dwight McNeil drove home a dagger of a left-footer from the edge of the box to beat the flailing David Raya and break the deadlock.

The Toffees remained in control throughout the contest and should have added to the scoreline as Amadou Onana and Alex Iwobi missed big opportunities, but the missed chances failed to haunt Everton as they held on for a big win that kept the pressure on their fellow relegation candidates.

Tottenham 3-1 Nottingham Forest

Embed from Getty Images

In a week where Tottenham Hotspur have come under vicious fire, with most of the flack directed towards manager Antonio Conte, they roared back to form to demolish a woeful Nottingham Forest who continue to disappoint on the road.

The Reds may be undefeated in nine games at The City Ground this season, but fail time and time again to replicate that form away from home. They failed once again at White Hart Lane as a double from Harry Kane and another from Heung-Min Son sunk them down, despite a late goal from captain Joe Worrall.

Spurs dominated the contest from the off and had the ball back in the net early on through Richarlison, who smashed home past Keylor Navas at the near post to spark his wild celebrations upon his first Premier League goal for the club, only to be denied by a painstakingly controversial VAR decision.

Tottenham weren't to be disheartened and quickly rallied to go two up, with Forest captain Worrall allowing Kane to escape his attention in the box as the England striker headed home from Pedro Porro's cross.

Worrall again struggled as he gave away a cheap penalty, slicing down Richarlison in the box to allow Kane to smash home his second from the spot.

It was Son who laid on the third as he touched down a cross from a much-improved Richarlison fantastically to flip former Spurs man Serge Aurier inside out and drive home at the far post.

Forest did have some reply, and improved a lot in the last twenty minutes with the unmarked Worrall nodding in a flick on from fellow centre-back Felipe to atone for his errors somewhat and hand the visitors a glimmer of hope.

Forest had a penalty of their own, albeit a minute over the four that were added on at the end, as substitute Dejan Kulusevski swiped the ball with his arm in the box under pressure from Emmanuel Dennis to give Forest a spot-kick.

With the chance to score two away goals in one game for the first time this season on the line, up stepped winter signing Andre Ayew, who's weak penalty was easily repelled by Fraser Forster to summarise a disappointing trip to the capitol.

Leeds 2-2 Brighton

Embed from Getty Images

A brave performance at home from Leeds United saw them battle back twice from losing positions to steal a point off of Brighton.

It took two stunning strikes to grab a point off of a tough Seagulls side, with Patrick Bamford lacing home a deflected worldie to reply to Alexis Mac Allister's header, before Jack Harrison atoned for an earlier own goal with a gorgeous arrow into the top corner.

Brighton took an early grip of the game and benefitted qucikly, as some quick footwork from Pascal Gross preceded a cross into the area that was headed back by Kaoru Mitoma for Mac Allister to nod past Illan Meslier for 1-0.

It took a glorious effort to answer back, as Bamford collected an infield pass from Harrison before blasting an effort into the top corner, helped on it's way by a helpful deflection off of a Brighton shirt.

Brighton would not stay down for long, though, and Mitoma caused more problems again as his smart dribble on the left of the penalty area allowed him to slide the ball across for youngster Evan Ferguson, who tangled with Harrison to force the winger to slice the ball into his own net.

Harrison redeemed himself in fantastic fashion with twelve minutes left to go, as he exchanged a short corner with Wilfried Gnonto before lacing home a beauty past the helpless Jason Steele to secure his team a point.

Leicester City 1-3 Chelsea

Embed from Getty Images

Under-fire manager Graham Potter will be happy to see his Chelsea side back to their best, comfortably dispatching a spirited Leicester side away from home.

Patson Daka secured a stunning equaliser to reply to an early Ben Chilwell dagger, but a rasping finish from Kai Havertz was added to by an equally gorgeous strike from Mateo Kovacic to keep the hosts at bay.

On a day where he and his fellow Leicester departee in Wesley Fofana were treated to a chorus of cheers and boos, Chilwell opened the scoring superbly by lacing home Kalidou Koulibaly's high cross on the volley from outside the box, the shot skidding along the floor and escaping the attention of Danny Ward at the near post.

Chelsea, in fashion that has become common to see from them, shut off for a bit after that, and a lapse in concentration from Joao Felix saw Daka well-placed to dig out a sumptuous hit that beat Kepa Arrizabalaga down on his left.

A goal right on the brink of half-time is always perfect, and it was an absolutely absurd combination from record signing Enzo Fernandez and Havertz to get one for The Blues, as the Argentine's lovely scoop over the top was outrageously flicked over the head of the helpless Ward to regain their one goal lead.

The win was wrapped up 12 minutes from time to a similar tune, as another great pass from Fernandez was sent into the box by Havertz, as Mykhailo Mudryk secured his first goal contribution for the club by heading it into the path of Kovacic, who acrobatically smashed home to round off an emphatic win.

Embed from Getty Images

Crystal Palace have found themselves dragged alongside Nottingham Forest in the relegation battle this season, but would be forgiven for believing they were to steal a point from the champions as Man City ran out 1-0 winners.

In yet another game with a goal 12 minutes from time, it took an Erling Haaland penalty to take three points from Patrick Vieras's men, who failed to record a shot on target all game.

In fashion similar to the Citizen's disappointing 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest not long ago, Man City stayed on top and rued a succession of missed chances, with Rodri, Jack Grealish and Haaland all guilty of failing to score.

A heroic showing from Vincente Guaita may have left the visitors doubting themselves as the Spanish veteran repelled a number of big opportunities, but there was to be a breakthrough to keep the pressure on Arsenal at the top.

It was Michael Olise who committed the foul as a short corner into the feet of Ilkay Gundogan led to the talented winger clumsily barging into the German midfielder to draw a foul.

Up stepped Haaland, and the leagues top marksman was not to be denied again as he powerfully sent his penalty into the bottom left to beat Guaita and close in on the Premier League goal scoring record. The Norwegian needs four goals in eleven games to catch Mo Salah's record of 32 strikes.

Southampton 0-0 Manchester United

Embed from Getty Images

A second red card of the season for Casemiro was the highlight and summary of a sluggish Manchester United showing, who are beginning to show inconsistencies in their form.

The Brazilian flew through Carlos Alcaraz with his studs showing to receive a yellow card, before referee Andre Marriner upgraded the punishment to an instant dismissal following a consultation of the screen.

Scott McTominay almost made the day even worse as his touch to a Kyle Walker-Peters cross nearly made it's way into his own net if not for a stunning clearance off the line by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Free-kick master James Ward-Prowse almost equalled David Beckham's set-piece record with a rasping trademark hit from 30 yards, but it didn't get down enough to beat David De Gea, kissing the bar and staying over.

De Gea was called into action again to deny veteran winger Theo Walcott one-versus-one before on-field captain Bruno Fernandes saw a curler from range palmed onto the bar by youngster Gavin Bazunu to keep the game scoreless and the hosts frustrated.

Embed from Getty Images

Said Benrahma kept up his fine run of recent form at the London Stadium, netting a penalty to hold Aston Villa to a 1-1 draw.

The Algerian winger added his fifth goal contribution in as many games to reply to Ollie Watkins' early header from the spot to secure a vital point in the Hammers' relegation battle.

Aston Villa's first foray forward of the game bore fruit for The Villains as left-back Alex Moreno picked out the former Brentford man in the box to rise and head home his ninth goal of the season with just 17 minutes on the clock.

West Ham kept going forward in search of the leveller their campaign needed, and secured it as Lucas Paqueta was hauled down in the box by a clumsy Leon Bailey challenge.

Up stepped Benrahma, who smacked his effort high into the net to leave Emiliano Martinez flailing and helpless as David Moyes' men held on to steal a point from their West Midlands visitors.

Fulham 0-3 Arsenal

Embed from Getty Images

Leandro Trossard became the first player in Premier League history to assist three goals in the first half of an away game as an Arsenal side in rude form saw off Fulham with ease.

The Belgian winter signing from Brighton continued his excellent start to London life as he laid on assists for Gabriel, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard before the interval to put Fulham firmly into the rear-view mirror at Craven Cottage.

Martinelli thought he'd played a big part in the opener as his shot from a tight angle was repelled by former Arsenal man Berndt Leno onto the foot of the helpless Antonee Robinson to divert the ball past the German stopper into his own net, but VAR caught Martinelli offside beforehand.

There was to be no Fulham answer to the warning claxon, though, and a whipped corner from Trossard met the head of Gabriel in the box to hand his side the lead 20 minutes in.

Five minutes later, Leno was picking the ball out again as Trossard received the ball from a driving Granit Xhaka before hanging one up to Martinelli, who had a simple header from a couple of yards out.

The game was wrapped up on the brink of half-time, as another great cross from Trossard was calmly collected at the back of the box by the dazzling Odegaard, who kept his cool to work himself some space and smash home the third and final goal of a one-sided contest.

Newcastle 2-1 Wolves

Embed from Getty Images

Miguel Almiron notched his eleventh goal of the season to keep Newcastle's hopes of a dream top four finish alive at home to Wolves.

The Paraguayan star danced his way down the visitors flank to collect a swift one-two with Joe Willock before bending home the winner past Jose Sa to see off a plucky visiting side.

Newcastle got themselves into the lead after just 26 minutes, as a gorgeous free-kick delivery from Kieran Trippier picked out Alexander Isak in the box, who bullied his way into space to plant a header home for 1-0.

Wolves were plucky and unlucky in their attempts to bite back, as Daniel Podence swept a stinging drive from range out on the left wing onto the foot of the post, before Pedro Neto drove a quick free-kick onto the bar of Nick Pope's goal in the second half.

Pope would consider himself lucky to stay on the pitch after his antics in the first half, after being caught in possession very early on by Raul Jimenez before barging the Mexican frontman down deliberately in the box, to no punishment from the referee.

Wolves did get their equaliser in the end through some fortune, as Trippier's desperate attempt to slide a loose ball clear saw the England right-back squeeze the ball across to Hwang Hee-Chan to roll home into an empty net.

Their restoration of parity was not to last, however, as Almiron picked up the ball on the right-wing before coming inside onto his favoured left foot, before feeding a clever give and go with Willock to find room in the box to slam home the winner with ten minutes left on the clock.