Arsenal vs Newcastle: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 19, 2023

Title contenders, Arsenal and Newcastle, are the only two Premier League sides this season to have lost just one game.



The fixture will bring together Eddie Howe and Mikel Arteta, two of the competitions youngest managers that have rocked the league with their incredible managerial ability, defying pre-season expectations and surprising fans around the world.

The Spaniard would be placed in the history books if he was to lead The Gunners to a Premier League title, as the youngest manager to ever win the competition (currently held by José Mourinho, and his title win in the 2004/05 season with Chelsea).

When referencing the history of the fixture, the statistics are not in Newcastle's favour by any means.

The last time they managed to beat Arsenal at The Emirates was over 12 years ago, a fact that Howe will most definitely be aware of and eager to change.

However, this should not limit the matchup between the leaders and the third-place side to a dominant performance for Arteta's men - with The Magpies flying this season, and bettering their 2003 campaign under Sir Bobby Robson so far.

Yet, The Gunners, who are notoriously known for their seasonal collapses over the years, are showing no signs of slowing down with their consistency becoming a clear strength.

The current leaders resumed their fantastic season with two presiding performances, beating West Ham and Brighton, 3-1 and 4-2 as 23-year-old Eddie Nketiah was seemingly up to the mark scoring in each game - as he filled in for Gabriel Jesus, who missed out with a knee injury.

This, coupled with Manchester City dropping points, granted Arsenal a seven-point gap to second place as they continue to prove doubters wrong heading into 2023.

Denied all game by the superb shot-stopper, Illan Meslier, Newcastle's dominance over Leeds ultimately effectuated in very little, as Jesse Marsch's men travelled back down to West Yorkshire with a precious point.

Despite failing to win on the weekend, The Magpies, yet again, kept another clean sheet making them the toughest team to score against in the league this season, drawing to The Peacocks 0-0.

Although not ending the year with a home victory, cheer in and around Tyneside continues to flow among Toon fans as they look back at a year of substantial progress, where the club remains on a positive trajectory to success.

The match that will take place on Tuesday night could well provide to be a momentous part of both teams' season.

Arsenal have the chance to solidify their number one spot by going, potentially, 10 points clear, while The Geordie's have a chance to end a 12 year curse and prove to the rest of the league they are genuine contenders for the crown.

Team News

Arsenal

Despite the Brazilian posting a positive update on his social media, Jesus will remain unavailable for selection. It is likely the striker will miss up to four months of football with a medial ligament injury, which he suffered against Cameroon at the Qatar World Cup.

Arsenal midfielder, Reiss Nelson, will also be unavailable for selection as the player continues to recover from a hamstring injury he picked up against Juventus in a friendly.

Although Emile Smith Rowe has been out for a significant amount of time with a groin injury, Arteta did announce last week that the player has rejoined first-team training and is hopeful the winger will be back soon. The 22-year-old will not make the starting XI, but could potentially make the bench.

Arsenal pre-match dressing room against Brighton 31st December 2022 (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane via Getty Images)

Newcastle

Club record signing, Alexander Isak, will be unavailable for the fixture, although Howe announced earlier last week that the striker is recovering well and is close to rejoining first-team training.

Jonjo Shelvey is recovering from a calf-injury and will likely miss at least six-weeks of football.

Emil Krafth and Paul Dummett are both still out with long-term leg injuries, and will most likely not be seen until next season.

Left back, Matt Targett, has been nursing a heel problem behind the scenes for two months, however Howe revealed last week that the pain has become too much and the defender could be out for a month.

Magpies fans will be pleased to hear that Callum Wilson is expected to be back in the starting lineup after he made an appearance from the bench against Leeds. The striker is fully fit and has recovered from his short illness.

Likely lineups

Arsenal

Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Newcastle

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimarães, Willock, Joelinton, Wilson, Almiron.

Key Players

Martin Ødegaard ( Arsenal )

The Norwegian midfielder has displayed fine form for The Gunners, accumulating six goal involvements in his last five matches. The 24-year-old is best known for his creative output in the final third, which he most recently showed with his assist to teammate, Gabriel Martinelli, against Brighton when he threaded a through ball from deep inside his own half to the feet of the Brazilian.

Arsenal fans will be elated with the improvement the youngster has shown this season, technically one of the best attacking-midfielders in the league, and perhaps the club’s next Mesut Özil, a player they have been desperately looking to replace.

Arteta will most likely start the club captain in his usual number eight role, on the right side of their midfield trio, where he will be granted access to roam-free and aim to find a way through Newcastle's midfield and defence.

Ødegaard will be well aware of the lack of pace Dan Burn possesses, and will try and release Arsenal's golden boy, Saka, down the right-side of the pitch in an attempt to catch Burn off his feet and exploit the channel.

Martin Ødegaard vs Brighton 31st December 2022 (Photo by David Price via Getty Images)

Callum Wilson ( Newcastle )

The last time The Geordies matched up against Arsenal, it was their last home game of the 2021/22 season, when The Magpies breezed past the Champions League challengers, in a display where Wilson performed fantastically.

The number nine held off White and Gabriel all game with his physical ability, and managed to hold the play up effectively and receive difficult lobbed passes from the defence and midfield. The striker also showed an impressive first touch, combined with a great burst of acceleration that helped Newcastle get in behind Arsenal's defence, ultimately helping them achieve a comfortable win.

Despite Howe's talisman only playing 30 minutes against Leeds at the weekend, he looks a certainty to start against the leaders now that he is fully fit. The 30-year-old will aim to replicate his previous performance and hope to act as a target man for when Newcastle hit on the counter-attack, while also making runs in behind when necessary.

He will undoubtedly be a nightmare for Arsenal's chosen centre-back pairing, and will be a marquee figure in a game that is bound to be a tight affair.

Callum Wilson vs Leeds 31st December 2022 (Photo by Stu Forster via Getty Images)

Match Details

This Premier League meeting will be hosted by Arsenal at The Emirates Stadium on 3rd January, 2023.

What time is kick off?

The match will kick off at 19:45pm GMT on Tuesday.

How can I watch?

The evening game will be available to watch on Sky Sports, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT.

Commentary of the match will be available on Radio Arsenal and BBC Newcastle.

Alternatively, fans can keep up with the game on social media with both the teams providing live updates.