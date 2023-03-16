'Playing in front of our fans gives us more energy' says Mangala amid good home form

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 11: Orel Mangala of Nottingham Forest during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 11, 2023 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Orel Mangala is loving his time at Nottingham Forest and admits that playing here in the Premier League has always been a dream for him, but is ready for the challenge of fighting relegation this season.

Since his move to Forest the 24-year-old has experienced the highs and lows of English football, with the Reds reaching a Carabao Cup semi-final but also sitting bottom of the table for a period of time.

But Mangala is excited about the challenges to come this season and is enjoying the physical demands of English football.

Ahead of the fixture with Newcastle United on Friday night, Mangala spoke about how he has settled in after his move from VFB Stuttgart, his former teammate Alexander Isak, and his hopes for the rest of the season.

On the physicality of the Premier League

The Belgian midfielder made the move from the Bundesliga into the Premier League in the summer, but Mangala thinks he managed to adapt quickly to the physical demands of the Premier League.

"[On the physicality of the Premier League] It's a little bit more than what I expected but I think I adapt quickly so I don't think it's a problem. I think with the staff we saw a lot of videos and we compare with the other midfielders and how many interceptions and tackles they did and then that's how I could improve at this level.

"Here it's also intensive training so I'm used to the training and then it goes to the game so I'm quite happy about my development level.

"I think I'm a more complete player. In many aspects defensively I was not that ready at the start of the season. I feel that I can do more high-intensity runs and win more battles so I feel good."

On Friday’s clash with Newcastle

Nott'm Forest host Newcastle on Friday night football, as the home side look to extend their brilliant home form against a side that has European aspirations.

Mangala spoke about how he is unsure why their away form is not as good as their form at the City Ground.

"It would be nice [to win on Friday]. It will be perfect timing to get three points again at home and yeah, that's what we want to do. It's another chance, Newcastle are a good team. I think they are fifth or sixth in the league. I think it's a good thing, but we are at home, and we know we have a good run at home so we have to go into the game with self-confidence and with our fans behind us it will be a great atmosphere.

"I think playing in front of our fans gives us more energy and, I think maybe we should pay more attention that when we play away, we are not at home. Maybe we have been a little bit naive in some games and for me, this is the main point.

"We have been a little bit unlucky with injuries, but I think that every player is close to coming back. So, it will be good. We need everybody for the end of the season, so let's see what will happen now."

On his move to Nott’m Forest

At the time, Mangala became Forest's 12th signing of the summer, when he made the £12.7m switch to the East Midlands from German side VFB Stuttgart.

Mangala has enjoyed the transition and is relishing the demands of the Premier League.

"I think it's an exciting time to play for Forest and to be back in the Premier League is a very good feeling for all of us. I think we have a goal; we want to stay in the Premier League, and we want to take every game week by week and we will see what will happen, but we know that our main goal is to stay in the Premier League, and we will do everything for it.

"I think we are much more as a team now. I think we fight and cry together. So really important in this type of league and togetherness is very important. I think that's what we need.

"It's new for me, but I enjoy my time here. I think the city is good too and the team is good I feel good with my teammates.

"I've been dreaming of this since I'm a child. There are also the biggest clubs here and the biggest players and it's just exciting to be here. I think Kevin De Bruyne is still the best player."

On his former teammate Alexander Isak

Mangala used to be teammates with Newcastle's record signing Alexander Isak when the pair both played for the youth team at Borussia Dortmund.

Mangala believes the Swedish international is a complete striker, with pace, height, and a lethal finish.

"I know Isak. When I was in Dortmund, I was there too so I know him.

"He has had good development. In Dortmund, he didn't have a lot of chances. I saw he played in Sociedad, he did well. He came for a big amount here in the Premier League and was a little bit unlucky with injuries, but he's a good player you have to be careful with him. He is quick. He has good ability technically and he can score goals too, so I think he is quite complete for a striker.

"I don't think it's a problem. He's, mentally ready to perform at the highest level. We know each other from playing so when we see each other we are happy to see each other."

On the rest of the season

Despite temporarily dragging themselves clear of the relegation zone, Forest have been dragged back into the relegation battle, sitting just two points above the drop zone.

But Mangala believes it is all in their own hands and is excited for the rest of the season.

"I'm excited [for the rest of the season]. I think there are good games coming here and away from home, so we have to take care of our bodies and be ready for the challenges that are coming. To say that we don't look at the table would be wrong. We look but we don't have to be obsessed with this because at the end of the day, we have chances on our end, and we have to go on the pitch and give the best we can."

Nott'm Forest vs Newcastle will be live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League from 8pm on Friday, March 17.