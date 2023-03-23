Durham vs London City Lionesses: Women's Championship Preview, Gameweek 18, 2023

After an impressive victory against league leaders Bristol City, London City Lionesses want to walk away with another three points against Durham in the Women's Championship on Women’s Football Weekend.

The team, currently placed second in the league, won 2-0 against their league rivals last week through two goals from Atlanta Primus. This means that Nikita Runnacles' team shortened the gap with Bristol to only three points.

Meanwhile, Durham, who are sitting in 7th place, also gained three points in the clash with Southampton showing that they are able to upset the teams above them. Rio Hardy had made it 1-0 for the Wildcats. They are now 15 points behind London City with one more match in hand.

Durham and London City last faced each other in in September 2022 (Photo by NurPhoto/Getty Images)

Before the game, more than 1,000 tickets have already been purchased which will give Grant Scott's side higher hopes in their fight against the opponent chasing for promotion.

Team News

Durham

For the home side, Scott will not feel like it is necessary to shake up his starting lineup a lot compared to the victory against Southampton.

The team is known to have a strong physical presence. Especially the Durham defence will face a hard challenge against the team who has scored the most goals this season with Championship top scorer Sarah Ewens.

Beth Hepple said before the game: “They [London City] are fighting for every point in the title, so it’s going to be a tough game. But there’s not much pressure on us, so it should be exciting.”

London City

Lily Agg is expected to return to the Lionesses' starting XI after she missed the match against Bristol because of a red card suspension ban.

She could rotate back into the team for Shanade Hopcroft or Primus. The latter one, however, will probably get the preference as she was a major component in London City's triumph over Bristol City.

Runnacles seemed to confirm Primus' hopes for a start in the next fixture in an interview after the Bristol City win with the club media: "She [Primus] has had a period of time where she hasn’t been starting, but she executed the game-plan fantastically. Her goals are only going to build on her confidence as we move forward into the last five games of the season."

Likely Lineups

Durham

Line-up predictions: McAloon; Robert, Salicki, Robson, Ayre; Lambert, Bradley, Hepple, Clarke; Hardy, Noonan

London City

Line-up predictions: Couey; Nolan, Rodgers, Bennett, Neville; Agg, Primus, Joel; Napier, Ewens, Carusa

Key players

Durham: Rio Hardy

Hardy is currently the Wildcats' top goal scorer with six goals in 16 games.

She also scored in their last game against Southampton to bring her team on winning ways. Her strike ended up being the decisive goal of the game to keep up a good 'best of the rest' placement in the table.

Rio Hardy is Durham's top goal scorer this season (Photo by Nigel Roddis - The FA/Getty Images)

London City: Atlanta Primus

London City midfielder Primus showed a convincing performance on all levels against Bristol by winning multiple turnovers in midfield and more importantly scoring both goals in the important game for the Lionesses.

Runnacles put on the 25-year-old midfielder instead of Lily Agg for the last game which did definitely pay off for the manager.

It will be interesting to see if Primus can continue demonstrating her skills in front of goal.

Atlanta Primus of London City Lionesses celebrates with teammate Sarah Ewens after scoring the team's first goal during the Barclays FA Women's Championship match between London City Lionesses and Bristol City at Princes Park on March 19, 2023 in Dartford, England. (Photo by Henry Browne - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

London City are heading up North to meet Durham at Maiden Castle Sports Park.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off will be at 12 am (GMT) on Sunday, March 26.

How can I watch?

The game will not be aired on either TV or the FA player. Therefore, the only way to watch the match is to attend live at Maiden Castle Sports Park. Tickets are still available on the Durham Women website.