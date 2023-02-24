Manchester United vs Durham: Vitality Women’s FA Cup Preview, 26th February 2023

High-flying WSL side Manchester United host Championship side Durham in the fifth-round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

The side’s two previous meetings have been in the Conti Cup and have seen either team win on penalties. The last time these sides met, Durham beat Manchester United on penalties, whilst in 2021, the result swang the other way.

A valuable place in the quarter-finals will be at stake for both teams, as Marc Skinner aims to match United's best run since 2018/19 and Durham continue to search for their highest cup finish.

League leaders United have maintained an unbeaten streak of nine games in the WSL and find themselves coming up against WSL Championship opposition for the second time this season, after closely beating Sunderland in the previous round.

The Wildcats will be backed by a huge turnout of travelling fans at Leigh Sports Village, after not conceding in their previous wins in the FA Cup over fourth-tier Peterborough and Championship team Crystal Palace.

The North-Eastern side finds themselves eighth in the league table, after being narrowly beaten by Palace before the international break, and had only lost once in five games.

Team News

Manchester United

New signings Jayde Riviere and Lisa Naalsund continue to work towards full fitness and are yet to make their debuts. Fans should expect Naalsand to feature next month, but Riviere will need more fitness assessments.

Ella Toone’s appeal for her red card that she gained against Tottenham Hotspur has been successful, meaning she will be available to start against Durham.

Ella Toone was shown a red card for violent conduct on Eveliina Summanen. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Durham

The Wildcats have stayed relatively clean from injuries after their return from international duties. Manager Lee Sanders should look to reintegrate Lily Crosthwaite into the starting eleven after she missed out due to injury in the loss to Crystal Palace.

Likely Line-Ups

Manchester United

Earps; Batlle, Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell; Zelem, Boe Risa; Thomas, Toone, Parris; Williams.

Durham

McAloon; Robert, Robson, Salicki, Christon; Hepple; Bradley, Hardy, Lambert, Clarke; Galloway

Key Players

Manchester United – Alessia Russo

Russo has scored five times for United this season in eleven games and most recently won the Arnold Clark Cup with the Lionesses.

As she comes up against Championship opposition, this weekend could be a good opportunity for the highly sought-after striker to increase her tally in front of goal this season.

The Lionesses celebrate their Arnold Clark Cup win. (Photo by Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Durham - Georgia Robert

The defender is keen to build on their previous win over the Red Devils in October and recently spoke with her club about the opportunity to play testing opposition:

“We’ve played a few WSL teams already, so we know it’ll be a challenge.”

However, she isn’t backing down from the threat the lead leaders hold at their fortress, as she is looking forward to the occasion but still hopeful of an upset:

“Everyone loves the cup and everyone loves a cup upset…It’ll be a different game but one we’re looking forward to. You always want to go as far as you can in the cup, so to reach the last sixteen is great.”

Roberts battling with Rachel Williams in their previous cup fixture. (Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game between Manchester United and Durham will be held at Leigh Sports Village, on Sunday 26th February.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is scheduled for 12 pm on Sunday.

How can I watch?

The game will be shown on the FA Player, which is accessible in the UK and internationally.

Tickets are still available for the clash at Leigh Sports Village and are available here.