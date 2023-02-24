Bristol City vs Manchester City: Women’s FA Cup Preview, 2023

For the second time this season, Manchester City and Bristol City meet, and both meetings have come in cup competitions. This time, it’s the Women’s FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.

The first meeting between the two this campaign came in the Women's League Cup, with the Citizens running out 6-0 winners in Bristol.

Manchester City are on a surge towards WSL supremacy as they sit 3rd, only three points behind Manchester United at the summit and their recent form highlights why they're excelling, unbeaten in 11 league outings and their only defeat since the turn of the year was to Arsenal in the League Cup.

The league takes the back-burner for this weekend however, they will look to replicate their good fortunes going into Sunday and qualify for the quarter-final stage.

Their opponents, Bristol City, are on a great run-of-form of late, as they look to regain a place in the WSL once more. The Robins sit second in the Championship and are currently tussling for top spot with London City Lionesses, the fortune of a game in hand going Bristol City’s way.

City entered the competition two rounds ago, with relatively straightforward victories against Southampton and Oxford United leaves them with the task of over-coming one of the WSL's top teams, something they'll cherish as they look to book their place in the last eight.

Team News

Bristol City

To date, no recent injury concerns loom over the Robins as a fully fit squad are ready to face Manchester City. To try and topple City, Bristol City are expected to put out a strong eleven against the WSL side.

Manchester City

Earlier this week, Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor provided an injury update ahead of their trip up south.

Taylor said that Khadija Shaw will be fit for Manchester City’s FA Cup trip to Bristol City and he’s hopeful Esme Morgan will feature in the last-16 tie.

The returning players might be given a runout as, with a tight run of games and the WSL summit at reach, a weaker squad might feature.

Likely line-ups

Bristol City

Bentley; Pearse, Layzell, Bruce, Morgan; Furness, Palmer (C), Syme, Hutton, Harrison, Hayles

Manchester City

Roebuck; Casparij, Houghton, Greenwood, Aleixandri, Hasegawa, Angeldahl, Coombs, Kelly, Hemp, Shaw

Players to watch

Shania Hayles (Bristol City)

A forward with a quick turn of pace and a special something, Hayles may be key for Bristol City if they were to topple Manchester City.

Hayles has impressed for the Robins, and currently has eight goals to her name with 13 league games played, and continues to impress in Bristol City’s targeting of the title.

She is joint top of the scoring rankings in the Women’s Championship alongside London City Lionesses’ Sarah Ewens, so any symmetrical goal-scoring form may be key to the Robins’ success.

Lauren Hemp (Manchester City)

One of England’s World Cup heroes, Hemp has had topsy turvy season, but she has hit a good patch of form of late.

After her and England’s heroics, Hemp has only netted on three occasions, albeit featuring eleven times, including the most recent outing against Arsenal.

Following a drought in front of goal for club and country, a double against Sunday’s opponents boiled her fire and since then, Hemp has started to link up efficiently with Chloe Kelly, whether that’s providing or netting, so she’ll be hoping to carry on her recent up-turn in form into the FA Cup clash.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game will be hosted by Bristol City and will take place at Robins High Performance Centre, Bristol.

What time is kick-off?

The game will commence at 14:00 GMT on Saturday February, 26.

How can I watch?

The game is not on live TV in the United Kingdom or anywhere else in the world

Live updates will be available on Manchester City’s and Bristol City’s social media channels.

If you're planning to visit Robins High Performance Centre, you can purchase tickets online.