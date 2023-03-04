Manchester City VS Tottenham Hotspur, Women’s Super League Preview, Gameweek 14, 2023

Gareth Taylor’s Manchester City side come into their tie against Tottenham fixture having not lost a game in the league since their defeat to Chelsea in their second game of the season.

Whilst that loss followed their shock loss to Aston Villa on the opening day the week before, it has been an impressive run for City.

The Citizens have become a force to be reckoned with in the league, going on a run of form that has seen them pick up some good results, including their season defining victory over traditional title challengers Arsenal in game week 12.

For Spurs on the other hand, it has been a season of incredibly contrasting fortunes, having not won a league game since their 8-0 drubbing of Brighton & Hove Albion in October.

They also recently exited both cup competitions at the hands of Chelsea in the League Cup and Reading in the FA Cup respectfully, the latter coming via a penalty shoot-out.

The ability to score goals has been rejuvenated for Rehanne Skinner’s side following the record-breaking signing of Bethany England, but this has yet to be translated into results, something that will need to change should The Lilywhites not want to be dragged into the relegation conversation.

Team News:

Manchester City:

City are expected to be without the services of Hayley Raso and Alanna Kennedy for this fixture, though Kerstin Casperij is expected to return to the fold after missing last week’s FA Cup tie against Bristol City.

Esme Morgan could also be involved following her return from an injury.

Tottenham Hotspur:

Jess Naz is expected to be absent for the visitors through injury, whilst Eveliina Summanen misses out through suspension following the FA ruling that saw her punished for her altercation with Ella Toone in Spurs’ game against Manchester United.

Star striker Bethany England’s involvement is also in question after she missed the FA Cup defeat to Reading, but Skinner is ‘hopeful’ that the prolific goalscorer can feature in some capacity.

Likely line-ups:

Manchester City:

Roebuck; Casparij, Houghton, Greenwood, Aleixandri; Hasegawa, Angeldahl; Kelly, Coombs, Hemp; Shaw

Tottenham Hotspur:

Korpela; Ale, Bartrip, Turner; Harrop, James, Spence, Bizet; Neville, Iwabuchi, England

Key players:

Khadija Shaw (Manchester City):

Goal machine Shaw has been an invaluable asset for her team this season, scoring 10 goals in league action, whilst also netting plenty more in the other competitons.

The Jamaican is one of the league’s hottest commodities and will be looking to add to her tally, particularly after scoring four against Bristol City in last week’s FA Cup tie.

Bethany England (Tottenham Hotspur):

After signing from Chelsea in January, Euros winner England has been the star of the show for The Lilywhites, scoring against the likes of her old club in her first league appearance against them, whilst also netting against league leaders Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Should she be fit to play, England will no doubt look to cause a shock to the league’s system and help guide her team to victory by continuing her goalscoring form.

Match details:

Where is the game being played?:

The game is being played at Manchester City’s Academy Stadium.

What time is kick-off?:

The game kicks-off at 2pm on Sunday 5 March.

How can I watch?:

The game has not been selected for broadcast by Sky Sports or the BBC in the United Kingdom, meaning that it is available to view on the FA Player in all territories.

Radio coverage will also be available, whilst both clubs will also provide social media coverage, with Twitter being the place to go for the most frequent updates.