Mjelde has "blue blood" admits Hayes

Chelsea progressed into the semi-finals after a late controversial penalty was given in their favour, but they kept their cool and beat Lyon 4-3 on penalties after extra time, and will face Barcelona in the next round.

Penalty shootout nerves

Manager Emma Hayes admitted she turned around initially and avoided watching the shootout, but revealed she was forced to watch by Guro Reiten.

“We’ve never won a penalty shootout as a team, so you could imagine what was going on in my mind. Nonetheless, I knew that I was forced into every substitution tonight, there were injuries in every case.

“I had to be so conscious even in extra time with the penalty takers on the pitch because I couldn’t see a goal in us, to be honest.

“When I saw Lyon’s subs coming off the bench one after the other, world-class talent, I think that we managed the best we could, considering the circumstances this season. It was the most character-building performance, even if it was the ugliest.

“I take it one game at a time. I felt that we did perform well away from home last week, but I knew Lyon would come for us today.

“I'm just relieved, I'm just relieved it's over and we're through that. Our depth wasn’t that big tonight and players have had to come in the game and play multiple roles.”

Guro Reiten of Chelsea tackles Ellie Carpenter of Olympique Lyonnais during the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final 2nd leg match between Chelsea FC and Olympique Lyonnais at Stamford Bridge on March 30, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Mjelde masterclass

The manager had kind words to say about Maren Mjelde, who scored the all-important penalty to equalise before she scored another in the shootout not long after.

“For Maren to do what she did when it was it was the last kick of the game, to place the ball three times she a Chelsea legend, she deserves her night and so does Katrine [Ann-Berger].

"We know what she's like with penalties, and I knew that momentum would turn. I’m exhausted!

“She’s got blue blood. You can count on her in the biggest moments, I knew that Maren was going to take that penalty, and everyone knew she would score.

“What’s more impressive, is that she took the penalty and the penalty shootout within a couple of minutes, that’s more impressive to do it twice.

“She’s been part of an era that has been hugely successful, and whilst she hasn’t been involved this season, she’s always played a starring role and I think she’s been instrumental in our success over the last few years. I think she and Ann were the heroes of the night.”

Maren Mjelde of Chelsea celebrates after scoring the team's first goal from a penalty during the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final 2nd leg match between Chelsea FC and Olympique Lyonnais at Stamford Bridge on March 30, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Shot stopper

Ann Katrine Berger pulled off two spectacular saves in the penalty shootout to deny the chance for Lyon to progress, and Hayes emphasised how important of a keeper she is to the squad.

“As I mentioned earlier, she delivered the game plan, and I thought that gave her confidence. She is someone who thrives in big moments, and she’s done that her whole career.

“She is probably the best penalty-saving goalkeeper I’ve worked with, so I felt really confident going into the shootout, even though I didn’t look it.

“I know every day in training people hate going up against her, and I felt that it was her moment for everything she’s been through.”

VAR controversy

Lauren James drew a controversial penalty deep into added extra time, in what was the last kick of the game. She was clipped by Vicky Becho, leading to a lengthy VAR check. The referee eventually gave a penalty and was a major talking point for both managers after the game.

“Lauren [James] came over to me and said it was a penalty, she is a really honest person, and I can’t say any more than that.

“I just know that’s the first time I’ve seen an interaction between officials and VAR in the women’s game. In the first leg, I didn’t even know if it was switched on, to be honest with you."