Reading 1-3 Chelsea: FA Cup holders coast into the semi-finals

READING, ENGLAND - MARCH 19: Jess Carter of Chelsea celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's first goal during the Vitality Women's FA Cup Quarter-Final match between Reading and Chelsea at Select Car Leasing Stadium on March 19, 2023 in Reading, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea’s defence of their Women’s FA Cup trophy continues as they cruise into their third consecutive semi-final after beating Reading 3-1.

After Women's League Cup final heartbreak against Arsenal two weeks ago, the Blues will be keen to add a piece of silverware to their season.

Chelsea are bidding to win their third successive FA Cup this season and Jess Carter set them off on the right foot as she put them ahead after drifting in at the back post.

Maren Mjelde doubled Chelsea’s advantage minutes later from the spot when the referee awarded a penalty after Brooke Hendrix bundled into the back of Niamh Charles.

Chelsea took the game out of Reading's reach as Alsu Abdullina squared to Guru Reiten who had the easiest of finishes to put Chelsea 3-0 up.

Troelsgaard gave Reading hope as she fired into the far corner after some good footwork in the Chelsea box.

But the damage had already been done and Chelsea booked their place in the last four.

Story of the Match

Kelly Chambers made three changes from their 4-0 defeat to League Cup winners Arsenal which saw her shift to three at the back. Hendrix came in for Gemma Evans, while Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen and Susan Lily Woodham came into the Reading midfield.

Emma Hayes shuffled her pack ahead of their Women’s Champions League quarter-final with Lyon on Wednesday. Hayes made six changes to the side that beat Manchester United, with Carter, Millie Bright, Jessie Fleming, Sophie Ingle, and Charles the only players keeping their places in the starting eleven. With Hayes opting to rest Sam Kerr and Lauren James.

Chelsea have enjoyed playing against the Royals, winning seven of their ten games against Reading, only losing once. However, that one defeat did come in Chelsea’s last visit to The Select Car Leasing Stadium when they were beaten 1-0 back in December 2021.

Chelsea’s run in the FA Cup so far has been far from easy as they edged out Liverpool in a five-goal thriller and beat 14-time FA Cup winners Arsenal in the last round.

Grace Moloney was grateful to watch the ball curl past the post after her poor clearance allowed Niamh Charles to pounce and dispossess the defender, but her effort was always drifting away from the goal, and Reading were let off.

Chelsea were rewarded after their positive start when Jess Carter arrived at the back post to tap home Reiten’s floated cross with the English defender strolling towards the back post completely unmarked.

It was only two minutes later that Chelsea had the opportunity to double their lead when they were awarded a penalty after Hendrix clattered into the back of Charles. Mjede stepped up and sent Maloney the wrong way to give Chelsea a two-goal advantage.

Reading thought they had pulled a goal back after Troelsgaard slammed home a headed knockdown, but after a long wait, the linesman raised his flag and decided the forward had gone early, in a frantic five minutes since Chelsea’s opener.

Reading started to commit women forward in search of a goal to bring themselves back into the tie. Woodham produced Reading’s best chance of the half when her whipped cross found the head of Charlie Wellings, but her flicked header dropped wide of the far post.

Chambers made one change as she looked to spark a dramatic comeback and find a way back into this game, Evans replaced Hendrix who was on a booking.

Chelsea put the game to bed straight after the break Russian midfielder as Alsu Abdullina squared to Reiten who passed it Tinto an empty net.

Charles could have had her goal when she was slipped in behind the Reading defence but her effort was parried by Maloney.

Wellings had her second big chance of the game as she capitalised on a mistake in the Chelsea defence. The forward bore down on goal but her effort was dragged and well wide.

Troelsgaard thought she had scored earlier, but was ruled out for offside. But she eventually did have her goal to give Reading hope, as she swivelled well in the box and fired low and hard into the left corner.

Chelsea's work was done in the opening 60 minutes as they beat Reading 3-1.

Player of the Match

Guro Reiten (Chelsea)

The Norwegian added to her five goals and 15 assists this season with another goal and assist in her 60 minute cameo.

Her goal was simple but her assist was a delight. Only Kerr has more goal contributions than Reiten this season with 27.