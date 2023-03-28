Chelsea vs Lyon: UEFA Women's Champions League Preview, Quarter-Final Second Leg, 2023

LYON, FRANCE - MARCH 22: Lindsey Horan of Olympique Lyon (C) battles for the ball with Lauren James of Chelsea (R) during the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final 1st leg match between Olympique Lyonnais and Chelsea FC at Groupama Stadium on March 22, 2023 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Chelsea Women take a 1-0 advantage over Olympique Lyonnais before a crucial second leg clash for a place in the last four of the UEFA Champions League on Thursday evening.

Last Wednesday, the Blues beat the French side 1-0 at the Groupama Stadium, thanks to a goal from Guro Reiten. It was a tight match in the south of France, with both sides missing chances to add to the scoreline.

Reece James, Samantha Kerr, Reiten, and Erin Cuthbert starred for the visitors in the attacking phases of play, proving why Chelsea are one of the strongest teams in the world. Both sides know victory at Stamford Bridge would see them face Barcelona or Roma in the semi-finals.

At the weekend, the West London club lost 2-0 to title rivals Manchester City, thanks to first half goals from Filippa Angeldal and Lauren Hemp. It was a bitter blow for Emma Hayes' side, but they are still in prime position to win the Women's Super League.

Guro Reitan (Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Lyon beat Guingamp 6-0 at the weekend to stay top of Division 1 Feminine by just one point ahead of Paris Saint Germain. The French side must juggle their expectations in Europe, and in their domestic season as they look to retain the French title and challenge for the most coveted club trophy in Women's football.

Team News

Chelsea

Mille Bright went off injured in the first leg last week, but Hayes confirmed that she should be fine to feature in the return leg.

In Chelsea's disappointing defeat to City, midfielder Cuthbert went off injured in the 80th minute, but she should also be fit to face the French champions. The midfielder was pictured training in the build-up to the clash.

Pernille Harder (hamstring), Katerina Svitkova (knee), and Fran Kirby (knee) continue to be unavailable for the Blues. None of the trio have featured for Emma Hayes' side in March.

Lyon

There was an extra boost to the Lyon camp over the weekend. Star striker Ada Stolsmo Hegerberg came off the bench against Guingamp to feature for the first time this season. The Norwegian made an immediate impact off the bench, scoring with her first touch on the pitch.

Amel Majri has been on maternity leave recently, but she started at the weekend for the first time this season.

The French side will be without Griedge Mbock (knee), Amandine Henry (knee), and Catarina Macario (ACL).

Selma Bacha did not start against the Blues in the first leg, but after an impressive performance against Guingamp, she may have forced herself into the starting eleven.

Likely lineups

Chelsea

Berger; Perisset, Buchanan, Bright, Carter; Leupolz, Ingle, James, Cuthbert, Reiten; Kerr

Lyon

Endler; Carpenter, Gilles, Renard, Bacha; Egurrola, Horan, Marozsan; Cascarino, Dabritz, Hegerberg

Key Players

Chelsea (Lauren James)

James has been one of the star players in the WSL this season. She has four goals and two assists in 12 league matches this domestic campaign. Although that may not seem remarkable, the winger has an ability to change the flow of the game in a heartbeat.

In one instance against Manchester United recently, James picked up the ball in her own half, before playing a spectacular lobbed through-ball to Sam Kerr. It was finished off sensationally from the striker, but the work from the 21-year-old in the build-up did not go unnoticed.

Lauren James. (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

The former United footballer starred in the first leg last week. Despite not being directly involved in the goal, she completed four out of six dribbles, five passes into the final third, and had an 84% pass completion. It was a superb performance from James.

If the West London club want to progress into the semi-finals, they must make sure James can combine with the dynamic threat from Kerr, Reiten, and potentially Cuthbert.

Lyon (Wendie Renard)

The French side have the tough task of overturning a 1-0 deficit on Thursday night. Although that requires the frontline to be clinical in the final third, it also needs Lyon's defence to be stubborn up against Kerr, James, and Reiten.

Renard is widely regarded as one of the greatest female footballers this generation. Standing at 187cm, she has the capability to outmuscle her opponents in ground and aerial duels. She's made 349 appearances for Lyon throughout her career, and will be key to their chances of a comeback.

Last week, she performed admirably despite the defeat. The 32-year-old completed three clearances, won all her duels, and completed eight passes into the final third. This showcased her ability to be strong defensively, but also possess the ability to threaten with her passing from defence.

Wendie Renard. (Photo by Chris Ricco - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Renard and her centre-back partner, likely to be Vanessa Gilles, may be left exposed at the back, especially if their side is chasing for a goal. But both defenders have the capability of standing firm whilst isolated, which could be key for the match in West London.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Stamford Bridge. The women's team do not usually play at the Bridge, but have the opportunity for such a massive fixture.

What time is kick-off?

The match kicks off at 8PM BST.

How can I watch?

The match will be available to watch on the DAZN UEFA Women's Champions League YouTube channel. Alternatively, you can follow the clubs' social media pages for regular updates.