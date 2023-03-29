Hayes "Knows what to expect" from Lyon

Emma Hayes spoke about her side's preparation for the visit from the most successful team in Europe and provided injury updates for essential defender Millie Bright ahead of tomorrow evening’s tie.

Chelsea gained a 1-0 lead in the first leg over Lyon thanks to a goal from Guro Reiten, and a win or goalless draw here will see them through to the semi-finals.

Preparing for Lyon

Reflecting on their defeat last weekend, Emma Hayes is impressed with the level at which her players have been training ahead of the upcoming game, and speaks on the parity between teams in the domestic and European competitions this season:

“I think as always, this group responds really well off the back of a defeat. I have nothing but good things about the quality of training today, I thought the intensity was outstanding, and the detail we asked for was executed in first class from the group.”

“We know what to expect, it’s the Champions of Europe over a long period of time for very good reason. It’s not like we are playing a team that is not used to being in that position, we know the threats, but we’ve worked hard over a long period of time.”

“Firstly, we want these situations, we want to be in this game tomorrow, and we want to be in a position where we can impose ourselves in our stadium the way that we want to.”

“Across the professional game in general, domestically and in the Champions League, there is a lot more parity across the board, I think this year more as ever. This is something we’ve all wanted for the game, and it’s a good sign.”

Bright Update

Millie Bright limped off with a knee injury in the first leg, which forced her to miss the defeat to Manchester City last weekend. The defender’s impact has been missed, and Hayes provided an update on if she can make the second leg:

“Everyone trained today, but we trained without Millie, she was the only player we trained without.”

“We’ve got time until tomorrow, we’re maximising as much time as we can, but she wasn’t in training today.”

Millie Bright of Chelsea gestures during the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final 1st leg match between Olympique Lyonnais and Chelsea FC at Groupama Stadium on March 22, 2023 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Record Winners

Lyon are the record winners of the Women’s Champions League, after winning the trophy on eight occasions.

The French side is more than capable of surprising their hosts, as they have only failed to progress from just one of their thirteen European quarterfinals. Hayes spoke about the feeling of hosting the previous champions:

“We have to have the right mentality, to begin with and we have to be brave. You have to appreciate that their records speak for themselves, but it’s important for us as a team to impose ourselves and be aggressive in the right moments.”

“We need to be positive in everything we do on and off the ball and seek the opportunity that is there right in front of us. I know the entire dressing room is looking forward to it.”

Stamford Bridge is hosting tomorrow evening’s second leg, and it has been revealed that a record number of tickets have been sold for the Women’s Champions League game, with numbers reaching 17,000.

The Player's View

Magdalena Eriksson highlighted the energy that the fans bring to games, and how the team is motivated to do well.

“It’s all we are thinking about at the moment, I’m really happy to hear about the big numbers and the big crowd. I think the crowd and the team feed off each other, we love our fans, and they mean so much to us.”

“It means a lot that we get to play at Stamford Bridge tomorrow, we’ve had really good experiences there.”

“We will have it in the front of our minds that there is ninety minutes left to play, it’s a long way to go and we have to be switched on from the start and do everything we can together as a team.”

Reflecting on Manchester City

Last week saw Manchester City's first league win over Chelsea since 2017, with the Blues facing their first WSL defeat since the opening game of the season.

Erikkson reflected on how the players are dealing with the loss at such a crucial stage at the top of the league:

“We have experience of games back-to-back, and we know we can’t dwell too long on defeats.”

“It’s something we also can’t ignore; we’ve looked at it and talked about it and we have dealt with it and learned from it. Now we have moved on and we are ready for tomorrow.”

Lauren Hemp of Manchester City celebrates with teammates after scoring the side's second goal during the FA Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Chelsea at The Academy Stadium on March 26, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Threat of Hegerberg

Lyon could be dealt a boost ahead of the second leg, with well-renowned striker Ada Hegerberg returning to the side after injury.

Erikkson is excited to face the striker on the pitch, and spoke about how the team are feeling ahead of the game:

“I’m here for it. It’s going to be a great challenge, and as Emma said, we play domestically on a weekly basis against some of the best strikers in the world.”

“I think we are prepared for it as a team, we can sit here and talk about it but we must show it on the pitch, and show the Chelsea mentality we have in our group.”