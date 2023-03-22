Emma Hayes is 'satisfied' after Blues take the lead against Lyon in the first leg of the Champions League quarter finals

A goal from Guro Reiten in the first half puts Chelsea in the lead going into the second leg of the Quarter Finals of the Champions League.

Guro Reiten is the star tonight as she curved the ball into the back of the net on her weak foot.

A quick turnaround

Lauren James and Millie Bright in training. (Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

The Chelsea manager started by praising her team for their fast turnaround from their Sunday win away at Reading.

"With only one day turnaround we have only had one session to prep and I think the players, particularly out of possession, executed what we asked."

"They've (Lyon) got fabulous players and they have won many games over many years. They are European Champions for a reason. So I am satisfied - we've got a clean sheet"

A rough start

Hayes didn't fail to acknowledge her teams 'shaky' start to the match. The blues struggled to keep possession of the ball in the first 15 minutes of the game and Lyon had a few chances to take the lead.

"After a nervy 15 minutes in the first half we settled into the game. I thought it was a good first half. Second half I though was a bit scrappy."

"I'm satisfied I'd say," the manager repeated, reiterating her earlier feelings about the match.

Heart of a lion

"Erin [Cuthbert] hasn't played since the Continental Cup final (against Arsenal). She had a hamstring injury so she was only back in training Monday, so I didn't know how her legs would be but we all know she has the heart of a lion," Hayes spoke, following Erin Cuthbert's first return to the team since her injury earlier this month. The manager spoke highly of the 24 year old.

"She delivered the job we were looking for and I am used to seeing that from Erin."

Erin Cuthbert against Lyon. (Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

She went on to joke about Guro Reitens goal from her weak foot that saw Chelsea make the difference between them and their opponents.

"I said to Guro 'What a fabulous right foot you've got! Maybe you could use it more often.'"

A loss for Chelsea

While the match provided many positives for the London team, it did see a massive loss for them as Millie Bright came off with an injury just before half-time.

"She'll (Millie Bright) have a scan tomorrow. I haven't seen her since but I knew she couldn't carry on."

Confidence for the team

The one goal of the evening will give Chelsea the upper hand as they head into the second leg on home soil next Thursday.

"I think it'll give the team a lot of confidence. I thought we looked nervous the first 15 minutes".

"I could see a lot of lack of movement, I would say, but I think once we settled we grew into the game and we grew more and more confident. I think the result and keeping a clean sheet will give the team that [confidence]."

Respect for the opponents

The 46 year-old mentioned her respect for the French side, as well as how her time in football has influenced her thoughts going into this tie.

"I think you know me and this team well enough, we have massive respect for them."

"I've come here plenty of times and had my backside handed [to me] so to win 1-0, I'm satisfied but as we know it is only half-time. There is things to improve on,” she admitted as she looks to the next match and the preparation towards it after they face Manchester City on Sunday.

'I'll pat myself on the back for that'

Hayes reflected on her own performance today and shared insight - along with a touch of humour regarding how she had performed.

"Absolutely brilliant coaching! I'll pat myself on the back for that," she lightheartedly joked while grinning.

"I was frustrated, we weren't doing things I wanted us to do. The way we scored that goal was exactly what we had worked on."

On home ground

Chelsea FC playing at Stamford Bridge in December. (Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea will welcome Lyon to West London next week as the second leg takes place at Stamford Bridge, the home of Chelsea.

The blues will take on the French team again in front of home fans in the 40,000 capacity stadium.

"We've got a game at Stamford Bridge that is not about free tickets. The people who are coming are paying and want to come to this game."

"We are finally building an audience for top class Women's Champions league, at least in England, so I know that it will be a passionate crowd who want to be there and have spent money being there. I think this is important development for our game in England."

Hayes spoke passionately about the progress since she took the Chelsea job and reflected on how she had hoped that one day they would host Lyon at the Bridge.

"I'm looking forward to seeing the fans because I know that they really want to be there and the audience is growing in our game."