Colchester United vs Tranmere Rovers: League Two Preview, Gameweek 38, 2023

The JobServe Community Stadium plays host to two sides criminally out-of-form and looking for a confidence boosting victory after their bad fortunes of late.

Since the departure of Matt Bloomfield to Wycombe Wanderers, Colchester United have started to slide back down the table, with relegation looming. Without a win since the start of February paints a picture of their worries, so a victory against a similarly out-of-form Tranmere wouldn’t go amiss.

Tranmere Rovers are back on the road down to Essex in mid-table, on a two-game losing streak and without a permanent manager since the end of the 2020-21 season, as long-time favourite Micky Mellon lost his job. The atmosphere turned exceedingly belligerent on Saturday, as Rovers were swept aside by lowly Newport County at Prenton Park, with many demanding an imminent change. A day later, the Scot was relieved of his duties with Tranmere languishing 14th in League Two. With Ian Dawes and Andy Parkinson stepping up as caretaker bosses, they’ll be hoping for an immediate reaction.

Team News

Colchester

Colchester are coming into the Tranmere fixture with no injuries after most players returned to the U’s most recent match-day squads.

Tranmere

Prior to the Gillingham clash, Tranmere regrettably announced crushing blows, as the injuries of Paul Lewis and Brad Walker are expected to be long term.

Other injury concerns are Kieron Morris, who's been out of action since mid-February, so his return is unknown.

On a positive note, top scorer Kane Hemmings’ return is nearing, as it was announced a possibility of only another week on the sidelines prior to the Newport game was announced.

Likely Line-Ups

Colchester

O’Hara; Chambers, Kelleher, Hall; Tchamadeu, Ashley, Chilvers, Kazeem; Newby; Tovide, Hopper

Tranmere

Murphy; Cogley, Davies, Turnbull, Bristow; Chalmers, Merrie, Hendry, Hawkes; Saunders, Mumbongo

Players To Watch

Noah Chilvers (Colchester)

Colchester haven’t got much to hammer home about in terms of quality in front of goal, as many have failed to live up to the billing.

Noah Chilvers is the U’s leading scorer, notching up with five strikes this campaign. Last time out against league leaders Leyton Orient, Chilvers’ strike deep into added time proved to be decisive as it earned Colchester a come back from almost nothing.

With a big end to the season coming up for United, his goals could take Colchester to relatively comfortable survival as they looked to stave off the drop to the depths of non-league.

Joe Murphy (Tranmere)

The veteran shot-stopper has brought his experienced head to the table, keeping Tranmere in many games with some man of the match displays.

He's been forced into goal-mouth action of plenty, as of late, Tranmere's astute defence has completely capitulated, and Murphy has denied most warning shots that come his way, excelling at making his body big, getting a strong hand to the ball and rushing out of his goal when needed.

With a tense run of games coming up, it will be crucial for him to continue his fine form as we reach the business end of the season.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game will take place at the JobServe Community Stadium, Colchester.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 15:00 GMT on Saturday, March 25.

How can I watch?

The game is not on live TV in the United Kingdom.

You can follow along to the match through both teams social media and respective BBC's channel's

You can purchase a match pass or listen to the game via either club website, paying as little as £2.50 for commentary.