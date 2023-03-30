Sheffield Wednesday vs Lincoln City: League One Preview, Gameweek 39, 2023

The time for slip ups in the League One promotion race has long gone. But try telling that to Sheffield Wednesday's playing squad as a 23-match unbeaten run has been followed by two defeats in their last three league games.

Those slip ups, including a 1-0 defeat to basement club Forest Green, have cost the South Yorkshire side the chance for valuable breathing space from the play-off places.

They gained a crucial draw at lowly Cheltenham Town on Wednesday evening which showed the fighting character of Darren Moore's men after salvaging a draw from being 2-0 behind. The Owls will be looking forward to a return to home comforts this weekend though, with the visit of Lincoln City.

Wednesday grabbed a point in midweek despite being 2-0 down with 20 minutes remaining.

Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images.

The Owls are clinging onto second place after the recent run and go into this clash having picked up only two victories from a possible six in the month of March.

The visitors however come into this with nothing to lose. Despite three straight defeats they know that they can't go up or down realistically, but they will no doubt be wary of an Owls backlash following their recent run of results.

Team news

Sheffield Wednesday

Darren Moore admitted during his pre-match press conference that the game has come too soon for Michael Ikiekwe as he edges closer to a return but said that fellow defender Ben Heneghan will likely miss the remainder of the season.

Moore has confirmed that Dominic Iorfa will be fine after coming through a fitness test, although his recent performances haven't been up to standard with Aden Flint waiting in the wings. Flint replaced Iorfa on Wednesday evening and got his name on the scoresheet.

Jack Hunt will also miss a few weeks of action according to Moore, with a muscular injury ruling him out. Winger Josh Windass will also be an absentee.

Moore remained silent however on the goalkeeping position, and refused to be drawn on whether David Stockdale will remain in goal in place of Cameron Dawson. That may well be one to keep an eye on in the build up to kick off.

Aden Flint scored the first goal of his second Owls loan spell, after coming off the bench on Wednesday evening.

Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images.

Lincoln

The main news to come out of the Imps this week has been the news that on-loan forward Jack Diamond has been charged with one count of rape and a count of sexual assault.

His loan with the Imps has been terminated and his parent club Sunderland have suspended the player for the incident which was believed to have taken place in May last year.

Boss Mark Kennedy however will be relieved to see the return of some key players in time for Saturday's clash.

Paudie O'Connor is likely to return to the side after suspension. Carl Rushworth is likely to return in goal in place of Jordan Wright, with Sean Roughan's likely return also giving Kennedy further defensive options.

Luke Plange is still awaiting his first goal since signing on loan from Crystal Palace, and could well be brought in to replace the departing Diamond.

Several of Lincoln's key players will make a return to the Imps side, including goalkeeper Carl Rushworth.

Photo: Andrew Vaughan - CameraSport/Getty Images

Lineups

Sheffield Wednesday: Stockdale; Palmer, Flint, Iorfa, James, Johnson; Vaulks, Bannan, Bakinson; Gregory, Smith.

Lincoln City: Rushworth; Poole, O'Connor, Jackson, Boyes; Virtue, Montsma, Sanders, Mandriou; Plange, House.

Key players

Lee Gregory

It is an important end to the season for Gregory. Despite his teams recent form, he has been on the goal trail on a regular basis, bagging four goals in his last four games, including a brace in the recent 4-2 reverse at Barnsley.

The equaliser at Cheltenham put him on the brink of double figures for goals this season, and with the absence of Josh Windass and Michael Smith only hitting one goal in his last nine games, Gregory's goal contributions could be a determining factor between automatic promotion or the play-offs.

Lee Gregory grabbed a late draw for Wednesday on Wednesday as they drew 2-2 at Cheltenham Town.

Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Regan Poole

Lincoln full back Poole is enjoying his most fruitful season in front of goal, despite only have two goals this season.

Largely used as a central defender during his early days at Manchester United and at MK Dons, Poole has adapted to his new position well at Sincil Bank, not being afraid to attack and enter the attacking third of the pitch.

The 24-year-old is also a near ever-present for the club, only missing one league game all season - the result defeat at home to Peterborough. The Imps defensive solidity has been a key factor in remaining unbeaten at home until that defeat to the Posh, with Poole being a key member of the side.

Poole grabbed his first goal of the season in the recent home win against Bristol Rovers.

Photo: Chris Vaughan - CameraSport/Getty Images.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Hillsborough, home of Sheffield Wednesday FC. The match referee will be Robert Madden.

Barnsley are the only side to win at Hillsborough this season. That victory was way back in September.

Photo: Alex Dodd - CameraSport/Getty Images.

What time is kick off?

The game will kick off at 15:00 BST on Saturday April 1.

How can I watch?

Fans in the UK cannot watch the game but can listen to the action on local radio.

International fans can purchase a match pass from either Sheffield Wednesday or Lincoln City for £10 via the clubs 'iFollow' accounts. Audio passes can also be purchased for £2.50.