Doncaster Rovers vs Northampton Town: League Two Preview, Gameweek 38, 2023

Northampton Town will be hoping to get their automatic promotion hopes back on track when they host Doncaster Rovers at the Eco-Power Stadium.

The home side unfortunately look all-but out of the play-off race. They now sit eight points behind seventh-place Salford City with eight games to play. Supporters will be heartened by the fact that Stevenage are the only team in the current top half of the table that Rovers have to play in those final eight games.

The Cobblers on the other hand have a tougher run-in, and will look at Carlisle away on April 15th as a key game in particular. But they will be looking at getting as many wins as possible before then, beginning with their visit to the Eco-Power Stadium.

Northampton will be hoping to go seven games without defeat in League Two. Photo: NurPhoto/Getty Images.

Team news

Doncaster

Rovers boss Danny Schofield accepts that the Cobblers will be 'a tough nut to crack' as the visitors have one of the meanest defences in the league, and also have a half century of goals for the league season.

Schofield has confirmed that forward George Miller and midfielder Harrison Biggins are unlikely to feature again for the club this season due to injury.

Caolan Lavery could come in for the injured Miller though, as he grabbed his first league goal in the midweek draw at Crawley Town. The camp has also been boosted though due to new deals signed for trio Tom Anderson, Joseph Olowu and winger Kyle Hurst.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell hasn't played in the clubs last two fixtures, following a catalogue of errors. Stuart Moore was signed on loan from Blackpool and will hope to keep his place in the side.

Rovers also signed Zain Westbrooke as a free agent this week, a vital move done by Schofield with Biggins and Charlie Lakin out for the season.

Zain Westbrooke has signed for Doncaster Rovers on a deal until the end of the season.

Photo: Andrew Vaughan - CameraSport/Getty Images.

Northampton

The Cobblers are hoping to keep up their run of six games unbeaten but haven't scored more than one league goal in a game since January. They are also winless against Saturday's hosts in their last four games against them.

Visiting boss Jon Brady will be without forward Keiran Bowie and goalkeeper Tom King, who are both on international duty with Scotland U21's and Wales respectively.

Brady also confirmed that Aaron McGowan is likely to come back into the side after suspension, and defender Akin Odimayo could also feature.

Aaron McGowan will likely return to the side this weekend following suspension.

Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images.

Likely lineups

Doncaster: Moore; Rowe, Anderson, Olowu; Brown, Ravenhill, Close, Seaman; Molyneux, Hurst; Lavery.

Northampton: Burge; Lintott, Sherring, Guthrie, Haynes; Hondermarck, Sowerby, Leonard; Hoskins, Pinnock, Appere.

Key players

Caolan Lavery

With 11-goal top scorer George Miller out for the season, Lavery appears to be the only viable option to take his place. He scored the opening goal on Tuesday against Crawley, but his team couldn't hold on and only took a point.

It was the Northern Ireland forward's first goal for the club since his January move from Scunthorpe United and will need more, along with help from team mates, if the club are going to retain even the most minute chance they have of a top seven finish.

Sam Hoskins

Hoskins is the Cobblers' top scorer this season, and Saturday's game could see him reach 20 goals in his most successful goalscoring season.

Mainly sitting on the right of a front three, Hoskins pairs well with strike partner Louis Appere. Appere has assisted Hoskins on three occasions this season, with Hoskins himself assisting team mates on five occasions.

Sam Hoskins scored a vital equaliser at struggling Hartlepool last weekend.

Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images.

Match details

When is the game being played?

The game will take place at the Eco-Power Stadium, home of Doncaster Rovers on Saturday, March 25. The match referee will be Adam Herczeg.

Doncaster have conceded the most home goals of any team currently in the top half of the table.

Photo: Andrew Vaughan - CameraSport/Getty Images.

What time is kick off?

The game will kick off at 15:00 GMT.

How can I watch?

The game will be unavailable to watch in the UK, but international fans can watch for a price of £10 via the 'iFollow' accounts of both Doncaster Rovers and Northampton Town.