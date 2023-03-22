League Two round-up: Gillingham win again, Carlisle back to 3rd and Mansfield lose play-off grip

Bradford 0-0 Carlisle

It was a point a piece for both sides at Valley Parade in this promotion battling clash, with the clinical edge in front of goal lacking throughout the evening.

A nervous feeling was felt around Bradford, as both sides needed points on the board to continue their promotion push and be within a good position with games in hand being played.

Carlisle could have felt a shade unlucky not to lead in the first half as they shaded Bradford throughout the opening 45 minutes, but Bradford gradually worked their way back into the game but coincidentally, the shares were spoiled.

Bradford tightened their grip on a play-off spot, whereas Carlisle moved back into the automatically promotion zone, leapfrogging Northampton Town.

Crawley 1-1 Doncaster

Crawley earned a valuable point in their battle against the drop, holding Doncaster Rovers, who’s minimal chance of a play-off charge seems to have wained.

Doncaster looked abject from their defeat on the weekend to Salford City,, but this didn’t stop them, against the run of play, to make the breakthrough through Caolan Lavery, as he steered home.

The hosts knew they needed a leveller from somewhere as it was paramount to keep their battle alive, and through Rafiq Khaleel’s first goal of the season, they gained a point.

Doncaster moved 8 points off Salford, but Crawley, with a game in hand, moved just clear of Hartlepool United.

Gillingham 2-1 Crewe

A win for Gillingham on Tuesday night stands them in good stead ahead of their battle against the drop, as they dispatched Crewe Alexandra 2-1 in Kent.

In an evening that seemed to be quickly deteriorating for Gillingham as manager Neil Harris was sent off, they put this behind them and secured a well-merited three points.

Tom Nichols handed the Gills the lead, continuing his fine goal-scoring record this season. Callum Ainley brought Crewe level with 25 minutes remaining, but the final twist fell to the hosts.

A final throw of the dice was tossed as substitutions were dealt, and the one of Aidan O’Brien proved to be an inspired one as he handed Gillingham the three point as they moved one point behind their opponents and ten points above Hartlepool.

Mansfield 0-0 Grimsby

Fresh off the back from their 5-0 trouncing in the FA Cup against Brighton and Hove Albion, Grimsby put in a satisfactory display to earn a point at play-off chasing Mansfield.

The Shrimpers would have felt a shade unlucky not to have led in the first half, with Mansfield shot-stopper Christy Pym called into action on plenty of occasions.

The hosts upped their tempo in the second half, but none that threatened the target a great deal as both sides settled for a point.

Mansfield blew a chance to move on the same points as Salford City, who lie in the play-offs, but Grimsby’s point leaves them mid-table with a very satisfactory point on the road.