Tottenham U21s 1-2 Man City U21s: Borges and Charles complete turnaround for league leaders

Manchester City U21s completed a turnaround after falling behind against Tottenham U21s in a 1-2 win at the Lamex Stadium.

The hosts took the lead via Kallum Cesay's well taken effort in the 26th minute despite Spurs being under pressure before going in front.

Adedire Mebude must have thought we would have been the man to equalise when his mazy run left him with a sitter, which he somehow fired straight at the only player on the line.

However, Carlos Borges was able to curl the ball home to spare his team mate's blushes and level the tie.

Shea Charles then headed the champions in front after the break from a well worked corner.

City fully deserved the victory, and arguably should have scored more, with Borges and Mebude both missing big chances.

The result has put The Citizens four points clear at the top of the Premier League 2 table with a game in hand.

Story of the match

Jude Soonsup-Bell and Jamie Donley were both handed starts by Spurs U21s boss Wayne Burnett in the team to face the league leaders.

Jadel Katongo was left out of The Citizens' starting 11 having been sent off in the reverse fixture in August which ended goalless.

Promising winger Mebude was included in the team to face Tottenham by manager Brian Barry-Murphy.

Max Robson was tested early in the Tottenham back line, heading the ball clear from a long ball.

Kian Breckin had the first shot of the tie for City, but it was well blocked.

Yago De Santiago Alonso's driving run earned the hosts an early corner after the ball was sent behind, but it came to nothing.

Robson got a vital touch on the ball to send it behind for a corner, after Josh Keeley's save from Mebude's shot looked to be heading in.

Cesay pressed the visitors high and won a free kick for his efforts, but the set piece was wasted by Spurs.

Jamie Donley tried to flick on a cross, but he could not find the target.

Keeley made an important save at the end of a fast Man City counter attack which could have seen them take the lead down the right hand side.

Mebude missed a huge chance for City minutes later, having been played in by Micah Hamilton and with Keeley committed, he somehow fired wide.

Malachi Fagan-Walcott made an important block to steer Oscar Bobb's cross away from danger, with Tottenham facing somewhat of a siege on their goal.

Santiago Alonso was nearly made to pay for a poor ball he played under very little pressure, when he inadvertently gave the ball to Bobb who teed up Kane Taylor, but he fired wide.

Spurs' unexpected lead

Tottenham took the lead in the 26th minute against the run of play with a wonderful goal by Cesay.

He skipped a challenge on the right hand side and hit a low driven shot across goal which beat Cieran Slicker to give his side an unlikely lead.

The hosts had another opportunity seconds later, as a confident Cesay beat his man and crossed, but Donley's effort was blocked.

City hit back

City were level in the 32nd minute in bizarre circumstances.

Mebude skipped several challenges and made a mockery of the Tottenham defence, but when presented with a virtually empty net for goal of the season, he hit the only man on the line.

Luckily for him, Borges shimmied past the recovering Lilywhites defenders and curled in the rebound players to level the tie.

Robson had to be replaced as the half came to a close with what looked to be an ankle problem, with Jamaica international Dante Cassanova coming on in his place.

Cesay nearly had his second when he volleyed goalward from close range, but both the goalkeeper and the linesman's flag eventually denied him.

Breckin had a chance to send the visitors into half time ahead, but he could not find the far post with his shot.

Santiago Alonso had a opening on the turn with one of the final kicks of the half, but he could only scoop the ball over the bar.

It was level at the break, in a half which Barry-Murphy's side had edged, but both teams had been presented with opportunities to take the lead before the interval.

Tottenham worked the ball well to Soonsup-Bell not long after the restart, but he and Donley were hounded out before they could create anything.

The Citizens' period of dominance

Borges had a superb chance to get his brace in the 49th minute, but he slotted the ball wide of the right hand post as Keeley closed down the angle to shoot at.

Santiago Alonso beat a couple of The Citizens' defenders well and looked to slot the ball between the goalkeeper's legs, but Slicker managed to get a foot on the ball to divert it away from goal.

Keeley made a superb save to tip the ball over the bar when Alex Robertson hit a thunderous effort goalward from the edge of the area.

Mebude had a chance not long after, but he was once again thwarted by Keeley.

Fagan-Walcott did well to turn a defected cross behind for a corner.

The visitors took full advantage of the set piece though, as captain Charles headed home from the corner to turn the tie on its head.

Tottenham looked to break as the game entered the final 20 minutes, but it came to nothing.

Cesay had a good chance to level the game late on, as the ball was played back to him, but he could not find the target from close range.

Donley nearly scored a wonder goal when his effort from out of nowhere had Slicker worried, but he was able to tip it behind for a corner which came to nothing.

Despite Tottenham having a good spell at the end of the tie, The Citizens were able to see them off to secure a huge victory for their title hopes.

Barry-Murphy's side are now four points clear at the top of the Premier League 2 with a game in hand still.

Player of the match

When The Citizens needed a man to show character and finish off one of the chances that had fallen their way, it was their captain that managed to rise to the challenge.

Charles hardly had one of the best openings his team had been presented with, yet he headed home a vital winner to put his side well on the way to winning their third consecutive Premier League 2 title.