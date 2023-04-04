Man United vs Brentford: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 29, 2023

Spineless, lacklustre and feeble are some of the words you could use to describe Man United’s performance in Newcastle on Sunday.

Ten Hag’s men lacked any real attacking force against a well-organised Magpies side, who leapfrogged their opponents into third place.

The challenges do not stop there for the team in red, with a tough game against Brentford just around the corner.

The Bees, who have lost just one of their last ten matches, travel to Old Trafford with a point to prove.

A Champions League spot is not out of reach for Thomas Frank’s side, and a victory against Man United would certainly put them in the top four conversation.

Last time out, Brentford took on fellow European contenders, Brighton, in a fascinating affair which ended 3-3. A game of the season contender? Most probably.

Team News

With two matches still left on his suspension, Man United will be without Casemiro, who proved to be a pivotal miss in their defeat at St James Park.

Red Devils fans will be forced to wait a little longer for the return of Christian Eriksen, with the Dane only returning to first team training on Tuesday.

Erik Ten Hag has called on other midfielders in the squad to step up in a period of notable absentees.

“When you miss two quality players it's clear, but you have a squad and when you don't have them you still have to win," he said.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was involved with the group at Carrington on Tuesday as he recovers from a fever which kept him out at the weekend.

Thomas Frank confirmed Vitaly Janelt is back ‘on the grass’ ahead of the midweek clash but believes the game will come too soon for the midfielder.

The Bees manager said: “Vita had the knee problem but very good news: he was on the grass today which is positive but it will probably be too early for Wednesday night.”

Brentford will also be without Frank Onyeka who is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Likely Lineups

Man United: De Gea; Shaw, Varane, Martinez, Dalot; McTominay, Fred; Rashford, Fernandes, Antony; Martial.

Brentford: Raya; Pinnock, Mee, Roerslev; Henry, Da Silva, Norgaard, Jensen, Hickey; Toney, Mbuemo.

Key Players

Man United - Bruno Fernandes

A player who divides opinion up and down the country. You hate him if he plays against you, but love him if he plays for you.

The Portuguese wizard has gone somewhat under the radar this season, with his 19 big chances created only bettered by Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne.

Bruno Fernandes has played the most minutes out of any other Man United player, in a season in which a Wednesday-Sunday routine has become a common theme.

Erik Ten Hag holds the midfielder in high regard and has seen vast improvements in his game over recent months.

“He is fantastic. I am so happy with Bruno in my team, and I think he’s made a massive improvement during the season, and I hope he can continue this,” he said.

Bruno Fernandes’ creativity and energy could prove pivotal come Wednesday night.

Brentford - Ivan Toney

Who else but a striker who sits third in the goalscoring charts this campaign with a prolific 17 goals?

Ivan Toney’s impressive season earned himself a place in Gareth Southgate’s England set up over the last international break, something that has proved difficult for several players.

Toney’s dominance in the air and ability to hold up the wall is integral to the way in which Thomas Frank sets out his team.

The Bees boss may opt to use a long ball approach against a talented Man United side, a system which Toney could excel in up against 5ft 9’ Lisandro Martinez.

After Brentford defeated Man City at the Etihad earlier in the season, Pep Guardiola pinpointed the loss on their inability to deal with the opposition's direct approach.

Pep Guardiola said: “We couldn’t deal with their long balls. We didn’t have the dynamic today because we were dictated by long balls that we were losing.”

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Man United are the hosts, with the match taking place at their ground, Old Trafford

What time is kick-off?

Wednesday 5th April - kick off is at 20:00 BST.

How can I watch?

The game will not be televised on any channel in the UK.