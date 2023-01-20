Leeds United vs Brentford: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 21, 2023

Brentford make the long trip to Yorkshire this weekend as Leeds United entertain them at Elland Road on Sunday.

The hosts have struggled for consistency this season. Despite beating Chelsea and Liverpool, they find themselves 14th in the Premier League table at the start of the weekend - two points above the relegation zone.

Jesse Marsch's side were able to bring a seven-game winless run to an end in the week, with a comprehensive 5-2 win at home to Cardiff City in their FA Cup third round replay on Wednesday.

However, the club has picked up just two points from four post-World Cup matches and are without a win in the five matches since their sensational 4-3 comeback against Bournemouth in November.

Brentford, on the other hand, come into the fixture brimming with confidence. Thomas Frank's team enter the weekend 8th in the table and unbeaten in their last seven league matches; a run that has seen wins against Manchester City and Liverpool, as well as a draw at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Bees came out on top in the reverse fixture in September, helped by Ivan Toney bagging a hat-trick in a 5-2 win. With this in mind, there will be optimism that Brentford can get their first win at Elland Road since February 2015 and secure their first double over them since then.

Team news

Leeds United

Marsch will have a number of returnees at his disposal to face Brentford.

Liam Cooper and Robin Koch are back in contention following their absence from the midweek win over Cardiff City with minor knocks. Max Wober is also available despite coming off injured in Wednesday's FA Cup tie.

Crysencio Summerville remains sidelined as he recovers from an ankle problem. It is said that he could return to training next week and be available for selection next month.

Ex-Bees Stuart Dallas (thigh) and Adam Forshaw (groin) are unavailable to face their former club; 16-year-old Archie Gray is also set to miss out as he has a small defect in his ankle caused by growth.

New club-record signing Georginio Rutter, who arrived from Hoffenheim for up to £35 million this month, has "looked good in training, according to Marsch, and is in contention to make his debut. However, he is not 100 per cent fit.

Brentford

The Bees will have Rico Henry back in their squad after he missed last weekend's win over Bournemouth with a calf problem. The left-back trained on Friday, but it remains to be seen if he starts.

Fellow full-back Aaron Hickey is on the brink of a first-team return, with his involvement deemed "touch and go", after featuring in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Leyton Orient on Wednesday.

Shandon Baptiste also featured in the win at Jersey Road but this fixture comes a week or so too early for the 24-year-old, as he works on regaining full sharpness and match fitness.

Frank will again be without Pontus Jansson and Frank Onyeka due to hamstring problems. The pair should return to the squad soon as both are back on the pitch doing individual work at training.

Predicted line-ups

Leeds United

Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Wober, Firpo; Roca, Adams; Harrison, Aaronson, Gnonto; Rodrigo.

Brentford

Raya; Ajer, Pinnock, Mee; Roerslev, Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney.

Key Players

Leeds United: Wilfried Gnonto

Gnonto is proving to be one of the breakout stars of the Premier League season, and from just seven league appearances it's apparent why Marsch is putting his faith in the 19-year-old.

Capped eight times for the Italy national team, he is small in stature at 5'5", but his immense upper body strength and low centre of gravity makes him a very difficult dribbler to contend with.

The Italian has three goals to his name, two of which came during the week, including a sensational Di Canio-esque strike in the opening minute of the game.

Frank name-checked him as a threat in his pre-match press conference and his side will need to double down on him to nullify his threat.

Brentford: David Raya

Brentford are well aware of how difficult facing Leeds' high-octane approach will be, and the Spaniard will be key in dealing with and counteracting it.

The 27-year-old has been in outstanding form this season, having kept six clean sheets and made the most saves in the Premier League with 82.

With the most passes completed by a goalkeeper in the league this season, Raya's passing range will allow them to bypass the opposition's press and initiate attacks.

If the game is to become a close affair, Raya will be vital in managing the game with his strong ability to command his area and deal with aerial threats.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

Elland Road, Leeds United.

What time is kick-off?

The kick-off is at 14:00 (GMT) on Sunday, 22 January.

How can I watch?

This fixture is being broadcasted in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.